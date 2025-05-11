The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

The previous Last of Us Season 2 episode brought Isaac into the picture, and we got to see how he betrayed FEDRA and joined the WLF. Interestingly, he was never featured in the video game as a FEDRA soldier. Apart from that, the episode saw Ellie learning about Dina’s pregnancy, and Dina learning about Ellie’s immunity. Even though the episode had several sequences that were heavily distinguished from the TLOU Part 2 game, fans didn’t complain. Now, they are wondering what’s gonna happen next. Thus, follow this guide with the exact release date and time of The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5 below.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5 will be released on May 11, 2025, at 6:00 PM PT (or 9:00 PM ET). Below is the schedule to let International fans know about the episode’s release in select popular regions:

Release Time in the US: May 11, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET

May 11, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET Release Time in the UK: May 12, 2025, at 2:00 AM BST

May 12, 2025, at 2:00 AM BST Release Time in Australia: May 12, 2025, at 11:00 AM AEST

May 12, 2025, at 11:00 AM AEST Release Time in India: May 12, 2025, at 6:30 AM IST

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5 Countdown

Sometimes, a release schedule isn’t enough to help the viewers track an episode in their region, so we have added a countdown timer to make things easier:

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5 airs in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds TLOU Season 2 Episode 5 is live now on HBO and Max! Enjoy!

What to Expect from The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5?

The fourth episode begins with events that happened eleven years before the main timeline. Isaac enters the game and tortures a Seraphite member to extract information on their next attack. At the same time, we see Ellie and Dina entering the territory of the WLF. It was an amazing episode that teased even darker events for the fifth episode.

Image Credit: HBO (via Warner Bros Discovery Pressroom)

Ellie heard Nora’s name on the radio, so we can expect Ellie to go after Abby’s ally and friend. Of course, for that, Ellie will have to go through several members of the WLF, so it will surely be a bloodbath. While many fans expect to see Rat King in the next episode, let me tell you that the Hybrid infected was part of Abby’s story, not Ellie’s. So, the next episode will mainly be about Ellie going against several human soldiers instead of going through the infected.

Also, the previous episode gave us a good idea of Isaac’s working methods. However, fans have yet to see more of the Washington Liberation Front and their war against the Seraphites. Isaac may seem brutal, but let me assure you that Seraphites are even worse.

In the video game series, Ellie encounters Nora without having to go through any other significant characters. However, episode 5 will shed some light on other events and groups, mainly Seraphites, aside from Ellie’s face-off with Nora.