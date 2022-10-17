Tata Play Binge OTT App Now Available Without DTH Connection

Tata Play Binge has now become a standalone app for everyone to download it. This will allow everyone to get access to the various OTT platforms without the need for getting a DTH connection. The best part is that the subscription starts at Rs 59 a month. Have a look at the details.

Tata Play Binge App Available for All

The Tata Play Binge app is an aggregator app, which provides brings more than 16 OTT platforms like Disney+ Hostar, Voot, ZEE5, and more in one place. This was earlier a part of Tata Play and was strictly available to people with a DTH connection.

Now, the app can be downloaded with ease via both the Google Play Store and the App Store. The app also includes Live TV and supports over 12 regional languages besides English. There’s support for voice-based search too.

As for the Tata Play Binge plans, there are multiple options to choose from. There are three Rs 59 plans offered for a month like the ZEE5 Starter plan, the Voot Select Starter plan, and the MX Starter plan. All these plans include Eros Now, Hungama, Shemaroo, and Namma Flix apps and are meant for both mobile and the web.

The Rs 99/month Mini 2 plan includes Voot Select, MX Player, Eros Now, Hungama, Shemaroo, Mama Flix, Epic On, and DocuBay apps. The Rs 175 Super plan provides access to Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot Select, MX Player, Eros Now, HoiChoi, Hungama, and more. Tata Play Binge also has the Rs 299 Mega plan with 17+ apps like Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, and more. The Rs 175 and Rs 299 plans are available for mobile, the web, and TV. There’s also the Elite yearly Rs 999 plan with 11 apps. To get more information on Tata Play Binge, head over here.

One thing to note is that Netflix and Amazon Prime Video access is available only when Tata Play Binge is bundled with a DTH connection. There are additional charges to get Amazon Prime Video with the aforementioned plans.

So, will you go for the new Tata Play Binge app to get access to various OTT platforms? Let us know in the comments below.