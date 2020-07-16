In an attempt to improve the discoverability of podcasts, Spotify is introducing podcast charts to the service. The new charts being added are Top Podcasts and Trending Podcasts.

Spotify’s Top Podcasts will feature 200 shows, whereas Trending Podcasts charts will list the best 50 emerging shows. “Whether you’re looking for a tried-and-true favorite or the latest show that your coworkers are obsessing over, rest assured these charts will help you discover them all,” says the company.

According to Spotify, the charts are rolling out in 26 markets. In addition, the company is adding category-based charts in seven of these 26 countries. Category-level charts will be available in Brazil, Australia, Germany, Mexico, Sweden, the UK, and the U.S.

The categories are Arts, Business, Comedy, Education, Fiction, Health & Fitness, History, Leisure, Music, News, Religion & Spirituality, Science, Society & Culture, Sports, Technology, True Crime, and TV & Film.

In case you’re wondering, you can access Podcast Charts either from the Podcasts tile in Search or through the ‘Browse Podcasts’ button present in the dedicated Podcasts section.

It is worth noting that Spotify is not limiting access to Podcast charts based on one’s region. While the region-specific podcast charts will be present in the front, there’s an option to explore Podcast charts by country.

Alongside, Spotify has improved Spotify for Podcasters with notifications on dashboard when their podcast is charting. The company will also let podcasters turn their notifications into a visual card to share across social media platforms.

Spotify says it has more than 1 million podcasts on its platform. The company recently signed an exclusive multiyear deal with Joe Rogan to bring ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast. It is currently testing the possibility of video podcasts.