Sentenced to Be a Hero Episode 2 Release Time and Date (Countdown Timer)

Sentenced to Be a Hero unexpectedly became one of the most popular releases of the Winter 2026 anime cycle before the rise of JJK, Hell’s Paradise, and others. Studio KAI delivered one of the best opening episodes in history, which drew the attention of millions of anime fans. Since the premiere, fans have been restlessly waiting for the next episode of Sentenced to Be a Hero, but the episode was unfortunately delayed. For those waiting with bated breath, check out the new release date and time of Sentenced to Be a Hero episode 2 for your region here.

The anticipated Episode 2 of the Sentenced to Be a Hero anime will be streaming on January 15, 2026, at 5:30 AM PT (or 8:30 AM ET). The new date and day are because Studio KAI decided to change the release schedule of Sentenced to Be a Hero from episode 2.

From now onwards, all new Sentenced to Be a Hero episodes will be released on Thursdays instead of Saturdays.

That said, here are the exact release times for Sentenced to Be a Hero Episode 2 for some of the key regions below:

Sentenced to Be a Hero Episode 2 Release time in the US: 5:30 AM PT (or 8:30 AM ET) on January 15, 2026

5:30 AM PT (or 8:30 AM ET) on January 15, 2026 Sentenced to Be a Hero Episode 2 Release time in the UK: 2:30 PM BST on January 15, 2026

2:30 PM BST on January 15, 2026 Sentenced to Be a Hero Episode 2 Release time in Australia: 11:30 PM AEST on January 15, 2026

11:30 PM AEST on January 15, 2026 Sentenced to Be a Hero Episode 2 Release time in the Philippines: 09:30 PM PHT on January 15, 2026

09:30 PM PHT on January 15, 2026 Sentenced to Be a Hero Episode 2 Release time in India: 07:00 PM IST on January 15, 2026

Sentenced to Be a Hero Episode 2 Countdown Timer

If you cannot find the exact release time for your region above, use this countdown timer to stay on track of Sentenced to Be a Hero episode 2’s release:

Sentenced to Be a Hero Episode 2 Release Countdown Timer 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Sentenced to Be a Hero episode 2 is out now! Stream the latest episode on Crunchyroll.

What to Expect From Sentenced to Be a Hero Episode 2?

The debut episode of the Sentenced to Be a Hero anime introduces us to a peculiar world where heroes are treated differently, unlike in other media. Here, heroes are played by criminals who were charged with different crimes. Our hero, Xylo Forbartz, has been set up by a mysterious group and was ultimately sentenced to become an undying hero.

Image Credit: Studio KAI (via X/@yushakei_PJ)

The origins of Xylo revealed the hero’s quest to seek vengeance and unveil the truth to the world that despises him. As the second episode preview hints at, the hero party will visit a mine infested by demons, and you can look forward to meeting new faces in the anime. If you want to learn more about each character, then check our Sentenced to Be a Hero main characters guide.

That said, can the second episode of Sentenced to Be a Hero live up to the expectations of the fans? Let us know in the comments below.