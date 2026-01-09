Sentenced to Be a Hero Episode 2 Release Delayed: Check Out New Release Date

With the beginning of a new year, every anime fan’s eyes were set on the comeback of greats such as JJK, Frieren, Hells’ Paradise, MHA: Vigilantes, and many more. To everyone’s surprise, a new anime adaptation of a light novel has captured the attention of the anime community with its banger debut episode. The intriguing hero-based story and intense action sequences in the first episode have left us craving for more of it. Despite Sentenced to Be a Hero anime being a weekly release, the most anticipated episode 2 is not coming out next Saturday as expected before.

Sentenced to Be a Hero premiered with a 1-hour-long special episode on January 3, 2026. As the anime has been listed for 12 episodes and follows a weekly release schedule, everyone anticipated the next episode of Sentenced to Be a Hero on January 10, 2026. However, it is now confirmed that Sentenced to Be a Hero episode 2 won’t be premiering on 10th January on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll has revealed that new episodes of Sentenced to Be a Hero will be released every Thursday instead of Saturdays. Therefore, Sentenced to Be a Hero Episode 2 is now slated to be released on January 15, 2026, at 5:30 AM PT (or 8:30 AM ET).

Image Credit: Studio KAI (via Crunchyroll’s Website)

We don’t know the exact reason why Crunchyroll and Studio KAI decided to switch the release of Sentenced to Be a Hero at the moment. Nevertheless, Thursdays are going to be the best days of the week for the next three months as new episodes of Sentenced to Be a Hero will premiere on the same day as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

I was instantly hooked on this anime after watching the incredible premiere recently, like many of you. Though it is disappointing to see that we have to wait a little longer than usual for the second episode, hopefully it will be worth the wait next Thursday. That said, drop your predictions for the next episode of Sentenced to be a Hero in the comments below.