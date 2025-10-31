Scream 7 Trailer Is Out, Sidney Prescott’s Return Never Felt This Dark

The first trailer of Scream 7 is finally here, and it’s fierce. It featured everything that we’d expected from it, to be honest. However, this time, the Scream film will be a bit different, as Ghostface isn’t just hunting random strangers; they are targeting the original character, Sidney Prescott. Also, apart from her, Courtney Cox is also reprising her role as Gale Weathers. So, be prepared, as the ladies will be seen handling this new threat in a way they never did.

Sidney Prescott Faces New Threat in Scream 7

The trailer kicks off with showing a couple getting attacked by Ghostface in a B&B, which, of course, belongs to the psycho killer. Later, we see Sidney receiving a call, which she initially doesn’t take seriously. However, she eventually understands that a new Ghostface has arrived in her town and they won’t leave without causing havoc. The voice on the phone call, when it says, ‘Hello Sidney, Did You Miss Me?‘ was enough to give us all the chills. I am sure the same happened with the character, particularly when she realized that this time, Ghostface had come to take personal revenge.

The video clip shows several brutal scenes, where we see Ghostface attacking Sidney’s daughter with a knife. However, we also see that our lead character is prepared for the confrontation with the secret passages and fire extinguishers in her house. Her daughter also emerges like her, refusing to be a victim and picking up a gun to become a fighter like her mother.

The experience is going to be darker than in the previous chapters, as Ghostface returns to burn it all, and several fans are assuming that Stu will also return. However, we didn’t get a trace of him, except for the voice that we heard in the final moments of the video clip. So, let’s be patient and wait for the film to shed light on this.

When Will Scream 7 Get Released?

Scream 7 will be released in United States theatres on February 27, 2026, by Paramount Pictures. So, if you haven’t watched the previous films, it’s been a while since you did, or you don’t exactly remember the events, this is the right time to watch them and gear up for the next chapter.