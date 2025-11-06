Roblox Viral Hits ‘Grow a Garden’ and ‘Jailbreak’ Bag Movie Adaptations

The virality fever of Roblox is not stopping anytime soon. However, this time it is not through a controversy but huge movie adaptations for multiple Roblox games. Two of Roblox’s most popular titles, Grow a Garden and Jailbreak, are set to make their big-screen debuts soon. This will mark the platform’s expanding influence beyond gaming.

Roblox Games ‘Grow a Garden’ and ‘Jailbreak’ Secure Movie Deals

According to an exclusive report by Deadline, Story Kitchen, the production company behind several game-to-film adaptations, including the Tomb Raider series, has teamed up with New Zealand’s Splitting Point Studios to create a movie based on Grow a Garden. Dmitri Johnson, co-founder of Story Kitchen, said,

“Grow a Garden is exactly the kind of imaginative, heartfelt world we love to adapt, an uplifting story-world rooted in play, creativity, and community.”

The Roblox hit, which launched in March and once drew over 22 million concurrent players, has become one of the platform’s most recognizable successes. The film will follow a group of city kids who stumble into the game’s colorful universe through a mysterious portal. This will lead them to an adventure that blends fantasy and family storytelling. More plot details are still under wraps for now.

The announcement follows a recent deal by Vancouver-based Wind Sun Sky Entertainment to adapt Jailbreak. The long-running cops-and-robbers hit was created by developer Badimo. The movie aims to capture the game’s mix of “action, comedy, and heart-driven storytelling,” said Wind Sun Sky CEO Catherine Winder.

Story Kitchen is known for its iconic video-game adaptations of Tomb Raider, Life Is Strange, Just Cause, Sifu, It Takes Two, and more. Wind Sun Sky Entertainment is famous for its work in the popular series Invincible. The company also has Creatures of Sonaria listed in its projects list. This means more Roblox video-game movies are not far from reality.

Story Kitchen is known for its iconic video-game adaptations of Tomb Raider, Life Is Strange, Just Cause, Sifu, It Takes Two, and more. Wind Sun Sky Entertainment is famous for its work in the popular series Invincible. The company also has Creatures of Sonaria listed in its projects list. This means more Roblox video-game movies are not far from reality.