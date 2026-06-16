Roblox Rolls Out ‘Kids’ Accounts Worldwide and Parents Might Sleep a Little Better

Roblox has officially launched Kids and Select accounts worldwide, introducing a new age-based system designed to make the platform safer for younger players. The update automatically places users into account categories based on their age, while giving parents more control over what their children can access.

Roblox says the changes are meant to provide age-appropriate experiences that evolve as kids grow. With stricter safeguards and expanded parental tools, families may find it easier to manage online gaming habits. After being available in Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands, it is now available globally.

What are Roblox Kids and Select accounts?

Roblox Kids accounts are designed for children aged 5 to 8, while Select accounts are intended for users between 9 and 15 years old. Each account type includes different content restrictions, communication settings, and safety features tailored to the user’s age. Younger players receive the platform’s strongest protections, including disabled chat by default.

Games available through these accounts must pass additional review standards before reaching younger audiences. Roblox also uses content maturity ratings to determine which experiences can appear in each catalog. As children get older, their accounts automatically transition to the next age group, eventually moving to a standard Roblox account at age 16.

How to Manage Your Child’s Roblox Kids or Select Accounts

Parents can access a range of controls by linking their account to their child’s Roblox profile. These tools allow families to manage communication settings, spending limits, screen time, and game access. Roblox has also expanded several parental controls until children can reach the age of 16.

To manage your child’s account:

Create a parent account on Roblox.

Link it to your child’s profile.

Open the Parental Controls dashboard.

Set screen time and spending limits.

Review and manage friend lists.

Adjust chat permissions where available.

Block or approve specific games.

Monitor gameplay activity and account settings.

Can Kids Accounts Chat on Roblox?

Users who have not completed Roblox’s age verification process will be unable to use chat features, regardless of how old they are. Although Roblox will continue placing unverified users into Kids or Select accounts based on the age they provide during registration, these accounts will have limited functionality and no access to chat.

Once users complete an age check, Roblox will assign them to the appropriate account category and unlock features that match their verified age group. Remember, ages and standard settings vary by region.

Age Account Type Chat Setting Age-Checked 5-8 Roblox Kids OFF (Parent Can Change) Age-Checked 9-15 Roblox Select Access increases gradually (Parent Can Change) Age-Checked 16+ Roblox ON Self-Declared 5-8 Roblox Kids OFF Self-Declared 9+ Roblox Select OFF

What Games Are Available for Roblox Kids and Roblox Select?

The games available depend on the user’s account type and content maturity rating. Roblox Kids users can access experiences labeled Minimal or Mild, while Select accounts can play games rated up to Moderate. Every game included in these catalogs undergoes additional review and moderation checks.

Roblox excludes experiences that feature sensitive topics, social hangouts, or free-form drawing tools from these younger account categories. Popular titles remain available, but the company says all approved games must meet stricter safety standards. The goal is to balance fun and discovery with stronger protections for younger players.

Roblox’s latest update represents one of the platform’s biggest safety initiatives to date. What are your thoughts on Roblox Kids and Select accounts? Do you think it will save children from the platform’s issues? Let us know in the comments.