Roblox Introduces Hindi Language Support, Making the Platform More Accessible in India

Roblox is now available in Hindi, bringing full platform localization to millions of Hindi-speaking users across India. The update adds Hindi support to Roblox, Creator Hub, and Roblox Studio, while also introducing automatic translation tools that help creators reach a wider audience. Alongside the interface update, Roblox has enabled Hindi SEO support and confirmed that Hindi chat translation is also planned for a future release.

Roblox Is Now Available in Hindi with Localized UI and Creator Features

The latest localization push is one of Roblox’s biggest accessibility updates for the Indian community. Users can now switch the platform interface to Hindi, while creators can make their experiences more accessible through automatic translations. The Hindi language rollout currently covers in-game strings, game products, game names, and game descriptions. This allows more players to enjoy content in their preferred language.

Beyond the user interface, Roblox is now available in Hindi across its creator-focused ecosystem as well. Hindi support extends to Creator Hub and Roblox Studio as well. That makes it easier for developers to build and publish the best Roblox experiences for a growing audience.

Roblox has also introduced Hindi SEO support, allowing platform pages, assets, and experiences to appear more naturally in Hindi search results, improving discoverability across search engines. With Hindi added, Roblox now supports 17 languages.

Managing Director of Roblox India, Sunil Rao, described the update as an important step in the company’s regional plans. He explained that the focus is on making the platform more welcoming for Indian players and creators while removing language barriers that can limit participation.

As Rao put it, “Roblox thrives on connection, and language shouldn’t be a barrier to creativity.” He added that Hindi localization is only the beginning of Roblox’s broader strategy to support India’s diverse gaming community.

How to Change Roblox Language to Hindi

Switching your Roblox account to Hindi only takes a few moments. Once enabled, the supported interface elements will appear in Hindi across the platform. Here is how you can do it:

Open the Roblox app and go to Settings.

Select Account Info and open the Language menu .

. Choose Hindi and save your changes.

Roblox has also confirmed that Hindi chat translation is planned for a future update, which should make communication across different languages much smoother. Interestingly, Roblox’s Hindi rollout comes nearly four years after the company was first spotted hiring a Senior Hindi Localization Specialist, hinting that full language support was already in the works.

Are you playing Roblox from India? What are your thoughts on this addition? Let us know in the comments.