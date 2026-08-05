Roblox Stock Plunges 70% as CFO Blames Fewer Viral Hits

Roblox stock’s value dropped by 70% in a year, after seeing an unprecedented rise in 2025. The CFO of Roblox has blamed fewer viral hits as the main reason for the huge plunge in value. Last year around this time, Roblox’s stock value was near its very peak of $128, and now it has fallen to $36, which is very close to its all-time low.

The massive rise in stock value last year came around the same time Grow a Garden became insanely big, hitting 10 million concurrent players. The game’s success played a huge part in bringing Roblox to the limelight, which also translated to the stock value increase.

Roblox Stock Drops 70% in a Year Amid Growth Slowdown



Executives blame fewer viral hits, shifts to lower-revenue games, and recommendation changes focused on retention and safety for weaker bookings and no full-year guidance pic.twitter.com/oWKtQ8nsl2 — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) August 5, 2026

Alongside it, games like Steal a Brainrot also broke the internet and reached unprecedented numbers at the same time. The platform hit its peak during the Grow a Garden vs Steal a Brainrot admin abuse event.

Sadly, since Grow a Garden lost its steam, the stock value of Roblox also fell with it. This clearly shows that the CFO’s statement does hold some truth to it. Although many new games have topped the Roblox charts this year, none have been able to replicate what Grow a Garden achieved last year. Even Grow a Garden 2, the much-anticipated sequel, fell short of reaching that massive milestone.

Another potential cause for the stock value fall could be the release of the new Roblox kid accounts and change in age policy. The separation of the player base has restricted many games from their player base, which has also resulted in less virality of games.

Although it might seem that Roblox is heading for a massive fall, the numbers were greatly inflated last year in the first place. So, you can see this as a reset to Roblox’s stock value. Hopefully, it stabilizes soon. So, what’s your opinion on all this? Are you still playing Roblox? Tell us about it in the comments section below.