Every Big Announcement at Roblox RDC 2025 Keynote: Full Recap and New Features

Roblox RDC 2025’s opening keynote has wrapped up, and the opening show brought a wave of huge announcements shaping the future of this platform. From groundbreaking AI tools to forging new content partnerships, Roblox is doubling down on its technology, innovations, and creator empowerment as well.

In the RDC 2025 livestream, Roblox CEO David Baszucki revealed how the platform had grown over the past year. The daily active player count bumped to 112 million players, concurrent active players at a single time reached a peak of more than 45 million, developer earnings were more than $ 1 million annually, and finally, the Brazil servers are online. With that being said, let’s break down every major announcement from RDC 2025 under five key pillars that were focused on during the livestream.

New Standards for Safe Play

Roblox reaffirmed its commitment to creating a safe and civil platform, unveiling more than 100 safety innovations. Now, it will be ensured that users connect in more verified and meaningful ways. Instead of simply entering their age on the keyboard, users must now submit their official identification and a photo to verify their identity.

Advanced moderation tools on voice chat will be introduced to keep the communication clean. The experience guideline rules are updated to match the community’s needs. The most restricted rating is moving from +17 to +18. This push sets Roblox close to the industry safety standards, thereby making sure every user can enjoy the platform responsibly.

100k Player Servers for Experiences

Roblox is entering its most ambitious technical phase yet, focusing on interchangeability. David Baszucki says that Roblox aims to enable any avatar, regardless of its attire, to interact with anything else in the game. In addition to that, other goals include supporting 100,000+ players at once, supporting large-scale experiences like battle royale shooters.

The graphics will be photorealistic with near-zero latency. Players will be able to join the game instantaneously, without the need for downloading anything. Developers will be able to push updates at any time. Moreover, a low-spec device with even 2GB RAM was shown to be running high-fidelity Roblox worlds.

Although still in its experimental stage, one of the most groundbreaking introductions was about AI-powered creations and voice integrations. From generating animations with text or voice prompts to auto-upscaling video frames into ultra-realistic visuals, everything will be possible.

Roblox Moments is The Platform’s In-Built TikTok

A major focus in this livestream was the introduction of Roblox Moments, which is going live the same day as the opening day of RDC 2025. This is a feature that lets players capture in-game highlights and share them instantly. The community suggests this feature has an indistinguishable similarity with TikTok.

Moments is built on cloud APIs for smooth integration. You can access this by pressing the Hamburger menu and selecting the Captures option. It’s designed to help experiences go viral organically within the Roblox ecosystem. Therefore, developers can find a brand new way to promote their games or simply showcase their creations.

New IPs and Licensing

Roblox continues the livestream by stating that they are partnering with some of the leading studios and publishers, and here, the main spotlight is on Kodansha. Kodansha is a Japanese publishing giant behind countless manga hits.

Roblox announces collabs with the popular anime series – Blue Lock and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. More IPs are lined up in the near future, including big names like Strangers, The Twilight Saga, Saw, Fall, and more.

Larger Payouts to Creators

Finally, there’s good news for all the developers. Roblox is making its ecosystem even more rewarding. The DevEx rates are increased, and now, creators will earn 8.5% more when converting Robux to real-world money.

This is done to sustain creator livelihoods with tools and partnerships, thus driving more monetization opportunities. The change reflects Roblox’s commitment to sharing its massive growth with the developers.

Beyond these, Roblox also aims to increase availability across more platforms and roll out a new gaming handheld. More details on this device will be revealed later on. Another major frontier is advertising on this platform, which will not only help the developers grow but also allow them to earn more through player reach and brand partnerships. So, whether you’re a player, developer, or brand, the future of Roblox looks bigger than ever. What are your thoughts on these announcements? Tell us in the comments below.