Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

After the Fairy Godmother took over Grow a Garden, the admins have now decided to expand it with more flair. Just like any other expansion update, Fairy Part 2 brings new content, including some fresh pets, seeds, and a lot of new gear. Want to know more? Below, you’ll find the Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 update release date, regional launch times, and a live countdown to when it all goes down.

Fairies will fully take over the game when the expansion update arrives. The Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 Update is set to go live on September 6, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. This Fairy Event expansion will run until next Saturday. That’s a full week of more fairy magic to enjoy before the event fades away. Like with every big GAG update, expect Roblox servers to get a little crowded, so it’s smart to jump in early if you don’t want to miss a second of the fun.

Trying to figure out the right time to log in? We know time zones can be a pain to convert. Below is the full release schedule for the Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 Update across all major regions.

US (East) : September 6 at 10:00 AM ET

: September 6 at 10:00 AM ET Brazil : September 6 at 11:00 AM BRT

: September 6 at 11:00 AM BRT Europe : September 6 at 4:00 PM CET

: September 6 at 4:00 PM CET Russia : September 6 at 5:00 PM MSK

: September 6 at 5:00 PM MSK India : September 6 at 7:30 PM IST

: September 6 at 7:30 PM IST Philippines : September 6 at 10:00 PM Manila Time

: September 6 at 10:00 PM Manila Time China : September 6 at 9:30 PM CST

: September 6 at 9:30 PM CST Japan : September 6 at 10:30 PM JST

: September 6 at 10:30 PM JST Australia : September 6 at 11:30 PM AEDT

: September 6 at 11:30 PM AEDT New Zealand: September 7 at 1:30 AM NZDT

Don’t feel like working out all the time zones for the Grow a Garden Fairy expansion update? The game does include a countdown timer under the Shop button, but checking it means opening the game every time. To make things easier, you can follow our live countdown here for the exact release date and time of the Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 update.

Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Fairy Part 2 Update is live now!

Fairy Catching and Jar

New Seeds, Pets, and Gears

New Events and Mutations

Fairy Crafting Station

Fairy Shop

If you enjoy the concept of collecting firefly jars, you’ll soon be able to do the same with fairies in Grow a Garden. Catch them, store them in jars, and earn extra Fairy Points along with new Enchanted Chests filled with fresh seeds and pets. A brand-new Fairy Shop is also on the way, offering even more seeds, pets, and gear.

Ahead of the update, new weather events and admin events will roll out, giving you extra chances to boost your crops. And just like the Beanstalk expansion, Fairy Part 2 will introduce an event-exclusive crafting table where you can create some of the most valuable gear in the game. Don’t worry, the Wishing Well stays, meaning you will have the option to earn more rewards.

