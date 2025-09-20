Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 5 Confirmed for 2026

The fan-favorite romantic comedy anime, Rent-a-Girlfriend, has been renewed for Season 5, and fans are thrilled. A vibrant key visual accompanied the news on Rent-a-Girlfriend’s official X account. The announcement also revealed that the anime series is scheduled to be released sometime in 2026.

For the time being, the creators haven’t revealed anything about the plot, but considering the events that have unfolded so far, anime-only fans can expect more captivating developments to unfold in the new season. However, manga readers must prepare to witness the black and white panels transition into animation in the coming year.

Based on Reiji Miyajima’s hit manga, Rent-a-Girlfriend has captivated millions of hearts with its relatable characters, heartfelt moments, and humour. It introduced us to Kazuya Kinoshita, who, after getting dumped by his girlfriend, decides to get a rental girlfriend. The anime is packed with such moments that make it worth a while, if you are looking for a break from action/thriller series.

The manga of Rent-a-Girlfriend is a commercial success with over 14 million copies in circulation. When the anime adaptation initially came out, it became one of the hot topics across social media platforms. Fans couldn’t stop discussing the hilarious events of the anime. So, no wonder it kept getting renewed for multiple seasons.

Rent-a-Girlfriend manga is still ongoing, so let’s wait and see how many further seasons the anime gets renewed for in the coming years. If you’re one of the die-hard fans of the animanga series, do let us know why you find it so exciting in the comments below.