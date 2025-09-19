Dandadan Officially Renewed for Season 3; Okarun and Momo’s Spooky Adventures Continue

The summer 2025 anime season has been the best season of the year so far, with many anime ending up as fan-favorites of 2025. Among a great deal of anime, such as Lord of Mysteries, Kaiju No. 8, and Gachiakuta, Dandadan Season 2 stood out, shining bright among the rest. After a 12-week run, the second season of Dandadan reached its conclusion by completing the adaptation of the Kaiju arc. As expected, the second season also ended on a cliffhanger, and if you are already clamoring for Dandadan season 3, we have good news for you.

After the second season wrapped up last night, the production staff swiftly announced on X that Dandadan has been officially renewed for season 3. An illustration of Momo, Okarun, and Turbo Granny celebrating the third season’s announcement was also shared, which you can view below:

The final episode of the second season of Dandadan covered up to chapter 71, the climax of the Kaiju arc. There are still two more chapters left in this arc to be adapted. Then, Dandadan season 3 will move on to the most anticipated arc, the Space Globalists arc. Since the second season adapted a good length of 35 chapters (similar to season 1), we can expect the third season to primarily focus on the Space Globalists arc, as it is the longest arc in the Dandadan series.

The cast of Dandadan is growing strong as Kinta Sakata, and now Vamola (aka Bamora) has joined Momo’s gang. Only the season 3 announcement has been made at the moment, and we will have to wait for the Jump Festa 2026 to learn more information about the upcoming season. Until then, share your thoughts about Science SARU’s adaptation of season 2 in the comments below.