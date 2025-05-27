Mark Ruffalo Tipped to Return As Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man is all set to crawl back into theaters next year with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Of course, we know that Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon will appear in the film, but beyond that, information has been scarce. However, that now seems to have changed, as there are rumors that an Avenger will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day — and that Avenger is none other than Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk.

Image Credit: lev radin/ Shutterstock

According to a report from Nexus Point News, the outlet strongly claims to have confirmed that Mark Ruffalo will appear as the Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Matthew W. from Nexus Point News states that, while the extent of Ruffalo’s role is still unknown, his appearance in the film is certain. However, it remains unclear whether he will actively team up with Spider-Man or serve more as a supporting character. Matthew reports—

“Mark Ruffalo is set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It is currently unknown what role Banner will play in the story or whether he’ll also be portraying his alternate green persona. NPN can confirm Bruce Banner’s appearance will be much larger than a cameo and Ruffalo will have a substantial role in the film.”

However, since no sources have been cited in their report, I recommend taking this news with a grain of salt. That said, if the Hulk does return to the big screen, it’s good news for fans, so let’s wait and see if these reports turn out to be true.