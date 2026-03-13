Popular Anime Piracy Site ‘HiAnime’ Has Officially Shutdown

Anime is no longer a niche entertainment category and is now popular than ever, thanks to the anime streaming services. Popular streaming services like Crunchyroll, Netflix, Prime Video, are offering simulcast of the famous anime nowadays. However, anime piracy sites continues to thrive in the modern era just like back then. Now, producers and distributors have been tracking all the popular piracy sites to take down. Just weeks after HiAnime was marked on the U.S. Government’s watchlist, one of the biggest anime streaming piracy site is no more today.

HiAnime Piracy Streaming Site Suddenly Goes Offline Today

HiAnime has been widely regarded as the most popular anime piracy site with the largest library at the moment by the anime fans. Out of the blue, HiAnime website has been shutdown today. It is currently unknown wthether the site was taken down after the U.S. Government and production studios issued a DMCA notice. Nevertheless, if you look up for the HiAnime website, you will be getting the following message:

It’s time to say goodbye. And thank you for a wonderful journey with great moments.

It is now clear that the team behind the HiAnime website has decided to shutdown their website now. HiAnime has been home to millions of anime fans who streamed all the latest episodes of in-demand anime from One Piece to the latest Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

Whether one like it or not, HiAnime was hosting anime content illegaly and their time is over. However, a new comment from a HiAnime has been circulating online that hints at the website coming back online soon: “Greetings, everyone. There appears to be an issue with the website at this time. Kindly refrain from panicking or disseminating unofficial or unverified information. We will provide updates regarding the situation in due course.”

Thus, we have to wait and see if the takedown notice will be made available to the public soon. Only last year, 700+ manga titles were wiped out after DMCA hit a popular manga reading site, now the current largest anime website has been forced to shutdown.

Anime streaming services have been getting good over the years but the problem of availability of titles varying based on regions is silently pushing people towards piracy. That said, what do you think about HiAnime shutting down? Let us know in the comments below.