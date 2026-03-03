Playing NYT Connections This Week Can Get You a Free Matcha, Here’s How

The NYT’s popular daily puzzle Connections is nearing its 1,000th puzzle this week, and to celebrate the occassion the popular newspaper has linked up with Matchaful to bring the colors of Connections alive. As players may know, NYT Connections is a word puzzle that requires players to pick four sets of four connected words belonging to a category divided by four colors, namely Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple.

So to celebrate the 1,000th Connections puzzle, the NYT is granting players free rewards such as a Challenge Badge and Connections Badge, plus a free Connections-themed Matcha, courtesy of Matchaful. Here’s all you need to know about the ongoing promo.

Play NYT Connections on March 7 and Get a Free Matcha Plus Exclusive Badges

The famous daily word puzzle NYT Connections will celebrate its 1,000th puzzle on Saturday, March 7, 2026. The NYT has announced a celebratory event in which players around the world who start the day by playing the 1,000th puzzle on March 7 and solve it will be granted the free 1,000th Puzzle Challenge Badge. Plus, if you’re an OG Connections player and have been solving it since day one, you’ll be granted a free 1,000 Connections Badge. But if you’re not, fret not – this badge can be claimed at any given time once you solve 1,000 Connections.

Image Credits: NYT / Matchaful

Furthermore, the NYT has joined hands with popular beverage brand Matchaful, where the latter has launched a Connections-themed drink called Purple First. The beverage is a four-layered Matcha drink which featured all four colors of Connections. The layers of flavors are:

Purple: Purple Sweet Potato, Taro, Maple, Coconut Cream

Blue Spirulina, Maple, Almond Cream Green: Green Grape, Kiwami Super Ceremonial Matcha, Almond Cream

The drink is available at all Matchaful locations in New York City, U.S., between 8 am and 11 am from Monday, March 2, to Saturday, March 7. The beverage is complementary and can be claimed by anyone who shows that they’ve sold today’s Connections puzzle on their mobile. In case you’re wondering, here are all the Matchaful locations in NYC where you can find this promotional drink:

Soho: 184 Prince Street, New York

184 Prince Street, New York Nolita: 217 Mulberry Street, New York

217 Mulberry Street, New York West Village: 87 Christopher Street, New York

87 Christopher Street, New York Midtown East: 240 E 54th Street, New York

240 E 54th Street, New York Brookfield Place: 250 Vesey Street, 2nd Floor, New York

250 Vesey Street, 2nd Floor, New York Williamsburg: 92 Berry Street, Brooklyn

92 Berry Street, Brooklyn Clinton Hill: 44 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn

But that’s not the only promotional merch players can get. Stop by the Matchaful location at Soho from 8 am – 11 am on March 7, and solve for additional merch such as the Connections themed pyjama sets and keepsake patches of the 1,000th Puzzle Challenge Badge.

If you need any help solving Connections before you head out to a Matchaful location, check out our how-to-play Connections guide over here.

Are you going to redeem your free Matchaful beverage as you solve Connections? Let us know in the comments below!