To give an added push to its innovative camera technologies and solidify its position in India, Chinese phone maker Oppo has today announced to set up a specialized camera lab at its Hyderabad R&D center in India. The lab will cater to develop various new imaging and videography solutions for smartphones that are based on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The Chinese giant announced the new camera lab via an official blog post recently. The company will be developing “localized camera features, camera solutions using AI, and focus on developing imaging software for a better user experience,” as per the post.

Oppo will use smartphone cameras to test the imaging and videography features and will leverage AI capabilities to bring high-end videography innovation to users. It will use AI algorithms to develop AI facial reconstruction technologies and enhance various beauty solutions that will be specifically designed and tuned for Indian skin tones.

Furthermore, the Indian team working in the Camera Lab will also develop innovative solutions for video, still photography, and will research on Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System for smartphones.

Moreover, the camera solutions developed by the Indian team at the Oppo Camera Lab will also be deployed in other regions such as those in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Japan, and Europe. So, other than benefitting the Indian users, the Oppo Camera Lab will be a global development center for camera technologies.

“With this lab set-up, while we work towards elevating the overall camera experience for our users, our focus is on localization of Global solutions and developing new solutions which can be globalized. What we will be developing in India Camera lab will end up in the hands of millions of OPPO users across the globe,” said Tasleem Arif, the VP and Head of Oppo India R&D.

So, Oppo aims to push its boundaries in smartphone camera innovation with this lab in Hyderabad. As a result, we might see the company integrate more advanced AI-based camera technologies into its upcoming smartphones.