Onimusha Way of the Sword Global Release Times and Date (Countdown Timer)

- Onimusha: Way of the Sword officially releases on September 3, 2026 at 9 PM PT / Sept. 4 at 12 AM ET.
- The game follows a simultaneous release schedule, meaning most players will gain access according to the corresponding times.
- However, Capcom has confirmed that release times might vary between consoles and PC in specific regions.
Capcom is on a roll this year, starting with Resident Evil Requiem, continuing with Pragmata, and maintaining its stellar 2026 run with the release of Onimusha: Way of the Sword’s. With a lineup like this, Capcom is truly the final boss of 2026. Speaking of the game itself, the legendary action-adventure series returns, bringing the iconic Miyamoto Musashi back to battle after a 20-year absence.
The story follows the Oni-Gauntlet-wielding samurai against the Genma monstrosities and Malice in the historic Japanese capital of Edo-period Kyoto. The title promises incredible combat, gorgeous visuals, and an equally goofy-yet-badass protagonist to play as. That said, here are Onimusha: Way of the Sword’s global release times, including a countdown timer and preload sizes.
Onimusha Way of the Sword Global Release Times
Onimusha: Way of the Sword officially releases on Thursday, September 3, at 9 PM PT/September 4 at 12 AM ET. Since the game launches worldwide at the same time, most players will gain access at the times listed below. However, release times may vary slightly between console and PC in certain regions.
So, here are Onimusha: Way of the Sword’s release dates and times for key regions across the globe on PC and consoles to avoid such confusion:
|Region
|Console Release Times
|PC Release Times
|US West
|9 PM PDT (Sept. 3)
|9 PM PDT (Sept. 3)
|US East
|12 AM EDT (Sept. 4)
|12 AM EDT (Sept. 4)
|Brazil
|PS5/Xbox: 12 AM BRT (Sept. 4)
Switch 2: 1 AM BRT (Sept. 4)
|1 AM BRT (Sept. 4)
|UK
|12 AM BST (Sept. 4)
|5 AM BST (Sept. 4)
|Germany
|12 AM CEST (Sept. 4)
|6 AM CEST (Sept. 4)
|France
|12 AM CEST (Sept. 4)
|6 AM CEST (Sept. 4)
|South Africa
|12 AM SAST (Sept. 4)
|6 AM SAST (Sept. 4)
|Turkey
|7 AM TRT (Sept. 4)
|7 AM TRT (Sept. 4)
|Russia
|7 AM MSK (Sept. 4)
|7 AM MSK (Sept. 4)
|UAE
|8 AM GST (Sept. 4)
|8 AM GST (Sept. 4)
|India
|9:30 AM IST (Sept. 4)
|9:30 AM IST (Sept. 4)
|Singapore
|12 AM SGT (Sept. 4)
|12 PM SGT (Sept. 4)
|Philippines
|12 PM PST (Sept. 4)
|12 PM PST (Sept. 4)
|China
|12 PM CST (Sept. 4)
|12 PM CST (Sept. 4)
|South Korea
|12 AM KST (Sept. 4)
|1 PM KST (Sept. 4)
|Japan
|12 AM JST (Sept. 4)
|1 PM JST (Sept. 4)
|Australia
|2 PM AEST (Sept. 4)
|2 PM AEST (Sept. 4)
|New Zealand
|12 AM NZST (Sept. 4)
|4 PM NZST (Sept. 4)
Onimusha Way of the Sword Release Countdown Timer
Want to learn the way of the sword the moment it drops? Here’s a countdown timer so you can slice through Onimusha: Way of the Sword as soon as it releases on your platform. Don’t worry, this timer automatically converts the time to your region:
Onimusha: Way of the Sword is now available!
Onimusha Way of the Sword Preload Size
Capcom has confirmed that Onimusha: Way of the Sword’s preload is now available ahead of release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via Steam. Fortunately, the download size is closer to Capcom’s previous release this year, Pragmata, than Resident Evil Requiem, which took up more than 70 gigs.
- PS5: 41.235 GB
- PC: 50 GB available space
- Xbox Series X|S: 53.31 GB approx.
While you wait for the release, we recommend trying out the Onimusha: Way of the Sword demo to get a feel for its intense gameplay and combat. That said, are you excited for Capcom’s upcoming release? Tell us in the comments section below.