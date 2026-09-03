Onimusha Way of the Sword Global Release Times and Date (Countdown Timer)

Capcom is on a roll this year, starting with Resident Evil Requiem, continuing with Pragmata, and maintaining its stellar 2026 run with the release of Onimusha: Way of the Sword’s. With a lineup like this, Capcom is truly the final boss of 2026. Speaking of the game itself, the legendary action-adventure series returns, bringing the iconic Miyamoto Musashi back to battle after a 20-year absence.

The story follows the Oni-Gauntlet-wielding samurai against the Genma monstrosities and Malice in the historic Japanese capital of Edo-period Kyoto. The title promises incredible combat, gorgeous visuals, and an equally goofy-yet-badass protagonist to play as. That said, here are Onimusha: Way of the Sword’s global release times, including a countdown timer and preload sizes.

Onimusha Way of the Sword Global Release Times

Image Credit: X/@OnimushaGame

Onimusha: Way of the Sword officially releases on Thursday, September 3, at 9 PM PT/September 4 at 12 AM ET. Since the game launches worldwide at the same time, most players will gain access at the times listed below. However, release times may vary slightly between console and PC in certain regions.

So, here are Onimusha: Way of the Sword’s release dates and times for key regions across the globe on PC and consoles to avoid such confusion:

Region Console Release Times PC Release Times US West 9 PM PDT (Sept. 3) 9 PM PDT (Sept. 3) US East 12 AM EDT (Sept. 4) 12 AM EDT (Sept. 4) Brazil PS5/Xbox: 12 AM BRT (Sept. 4)

Switch 2: 1 AM BRT (Sept. 4) 1 AM BRT (Sept. 4) UK 12 AM BST (Sept. 4) 5 AM BST (Sept. 4) Germany 12 AM CEST (Sept. 4) 6 AM CEST (Sept. 4) France 12 AM CEST (Sept. 4) 6 AM CEST (Sept. 4) South Africa 12 AM SAST (Sept. 4) 6 AM SAST (Sept. 4) Turkey 7 AM TRT (Sept. 4) 7 AM TRT (Sept. 4) Russia 7 AM MSK (Sept. 4) 7 AM MSK (Sept. 4) UAE 8 AM GST (Sept. 4) 8 AM GST (Sept. 4) India 9:30 AM IST (Sept. 4) 9:30 AM IST (Sept. 4) Singapore 12 AM SGT (Sept. 4) 12 PM SGT (Sept. 4) Philippines 12 PM PST (Sept. 4) 12 PM PST (Sept. 4) China 12 PM CST (Sept. 4) 12 PM CST (Sept. 4) South Korea 12 AM KST (Sept. 4) 1 PM KST (Sept. 4) Japan 12 AM JST (Sept. 4) 1 PM JST (Sept. 4) Australia 2 PM AEST (Sept. 4) 2 PM AEST (Sept. 4) New Zealand 12 AM NZST (Sept. 4) 4 PM NZST (Sept. 4)

Onimusha Way of the Sword Release Countdown Timer

Want to learn the way of the sword the moment it drops? Here’s a countdown timer so you can slice through Onimusha: Way of the Sword as soon as it releases on your platform. Don’t worry, this timer automatically converts the time to your region:

Onimusha: Way of the Sword releases in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Onimusha: Way of the Sword is now available!

Onimusha Way of the Sword Preload Size

Image Credit: Capcom

Capcom has confirmed that Onimusha: Way of the Sword’s preload is now available ahead of release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via Steam. Fortunately, the download size is closer to Capcom’s previous release this year, Pragmata, than Resident Evil Requiem, which took up more than 70 gigs.

PS5: 41.235 GB

41.235 GB PC: 50 GB available space

50 GB available space Xbox Series X|S: 53.31 GB approx.

While you wait for the release, we recommend trying out the Onimusha: Way of the Sword demo to get a feel for its intense gameplay and combat. That said, are you excited for Capcom’s upcoming release? Tell us in the comments section below.