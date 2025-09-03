Chainsaw Man Creator’s One-Shot Manga Collection Is Getting Adapted into a Single Anime

Tatsuki Fujimoto may not have been a household name in the anime community at first, but everything changed for the author when his Chainsaw Man manga received an anime adaptation. Chainsaw Man quickly became one of the great modern shonen hits, and Look Back is one of the excellent anime movies to come out in recent years. Following the resounding success of CSM and Look Back anime, six anime studios have joined forces to bring Tatsuki Fujimoto’s acclaimed one-shot manga collection to life.

A new anthology anime series titled Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 has been announced today, which will adapt all eight one-shot stories created by Fujimoto. A new key visual for Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 was also unveiled today, and the anthology anime is scheduled to premiere on November 8, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. You can view the official announcement below:

What’s so special about this adaptation is that each episode is directed by a new director and produced by a different studio. Therefore, seven directors and six studios have collaborated to deliver the anime adaptations of all the one-shot manga created by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Studio Zexcs, Lapin Track, Graph77, 100 studio, Studio Kafka, and P.A. Works are confirmed to be the studios animating the episodes.

Author Tatsuki Fujimoto also shared a comment about his early works being adapted to his fans:

I was worried that if a work made when I was a student were to be made into an anime, it would really be okay to do so, or that it would end up relying entirely on someone’s inspiration. However, I haven’t seen them yet, but I believe that they were made by talented directors, making it a proper work.

As someone who has been looking forward to reading all of Fujimoto's works, the anthology anime adaptation announcement has surprised me. Fujimoto fans are in for a treat as Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze arc is coming out later this month worldwide, and Tatsuki Fujimoto's 17-26 anime in November.