One-Punch Man Season 3 Unveils New Trailer Before Debut: First Look at Saitama vs Garou

After a long wait of almost six years, Saitama is finally returning to our screens on October 5, 2025. Recently, it has received the second 2-minute-long promotional trailer, making fans grow even more curious about the anticipated installment. Animated by J.C. Staff, the second season of One Punch Man was released in 2019. So, when fans learned that the same studio would produce One-Punch Man Season 3, everybody was concerned about the quality. However, it seems that fans won’t be disappointed this time.

The new trailer hints that we will get to witness the conflict between the Monster Association and the Heroes Association. Also, let’s not forget that this season will feature the ultimate fight between Saitama vs Garou, as hinted at by the trailer as well.

The trailer also unveiled the opening and ending themes. Additionally, we learn that an exhibition is being held in Tokyo in the Summer of 2026 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of One-Punch Man.

The cast of the new season includes Makoto Furukawa, Kaito Ishikawa, Aoi Yuki, Kazuhiro Yamaji, Kenjiro Tsuda, Minami Takayama, and more.

The first season of the anime was published by Madhouse, and we all know how exceptionally the animation turned out. Later, J.C. Staff replaced Madhouse and took the responsibility of the second season, but it was a huge disappointment. So, when the production house announced it would be returning to produce the third season, no one was truly intrigued.

However, now that the trailers are here, fans are neither hyped up nor downhearted as they feel the animation looks okay-ish. Several fans also state that they wish to see how the animation looks in the anime before passing judgment. So, what are your thoughts? Do, let us know in the comments below.