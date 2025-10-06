One Piece Fans, Brace for Another Manga Break After Chapter 1162

Recently, break is the only word we have been hearing the most in the One Piece community. Both the One Piece anime and manga have been taking frequent breaks over the past couple of months, leaving fans saddened and frustrated.

Even last week, One Piece chapter 1162 was suddenly postponed due to author Eiichiro Oda’s poor health. Fortunately, Oda only took a break for a single week, and the One Piece manga is returning this weekend with more revelations surrounding the God Valley incident. But the joy is short-lived. While fans hoped there wouldn’t be another break, that’s not going to be the case, as per reports.

One Piece Manga Set to Take a Break Once Again Next Week

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@OPcom_info)

The One Piece chapter 1163 preview had already been released, so fans naturally thought we would not see another break anytime soon. Unfortunately, that’s not true. The One Piece manga has been confirmed to take another break after the release of chapter 1162 this weekend, as per various credible sources.

Earlier, it was reported that Eiichiro Oda had fully recovered, which is the main reason behind the upcoming chapter’s release this weekend. However, it seems that the creator has opted for another short break to fully recover from his sickness. This means we have to wait until October 26 to read One Piece chapter 1163.

While it is disappointing to hear the news of a break week yet again, I know we all want Oda-sensei to take all the necessary breaks to not burn out and deliver a jaw-dropping, eye-popping, and loony story that we deserve. Once the creator is back in good health, we can expect him to deliver three chapters per month, as he did previously.

Fans are being dismayed by the breaks, as the One Piece anime is also simultaneously taking breaks. But don’t be irritated, and in the meantime, let’s wait for the next chapter to shed more light on the God Valley incident and the fate of Rocks D Xebec.