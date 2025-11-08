One Piece Episode 1149 Release Time and Date (Countdown Timer)

Only seven to eight episodes are left in the Egghead arc of the One Piece anime, which is set to conclude this year. As seen in the previous episode, the production team has increased the number of chapters they adapt per episode. Thus, we are all in for a roller coaster ride unlike ever before. If you are waiting to know more about the truth of this world, first find out the exact release date and time of One Piece episode 1449 for your region here in our guide.

Don’t worry about breaks anymore, as the Egghead arc is on its way to conclude this year. Thus, One Piece Episode 1149, titled “The Void Century – A Revelation About a Sinking World,” will be broadcast on November 9, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT (or 12:00 PM ET).

Also, here are the One Piece episode 1149 release dates and release times for select regions with different time zones:

Release time in the US: 9:00 AM PT on November 9, 2025

9:00 AM PT on November 9, 2025 Release time in the UK: 5:00 PM BST on November 9, 2025

5:00 PM BST on November 9, 2025 Release time in Australia: 3:00 AM AEST on November 10, 2025

3:00 AM AEST on November 10, 2025 Release time in the Philippines: 12:00 AM PHT on November 10, 2025

12:00 AM PHT on November 10, 2025 Release time in India: 09:30 PM IST on November 9, 2025

One Piece Episode 1149 Countdown Timer

Use our countdown timer here to stay on track with the release of the upcoming One Piece episode 1149 on anime streaming platforms:

Countdown to One Piece Episode 1149 Release Time 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds One Piece Episode 1149 is out now! Watch the latest episode on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

What to Expect from One Piece Episode 1149?

From now on, Dr. Vegapunk’s message to the world becomes the main focus of the anime. Earlier, the old scientist finally disclosed some information about Joy Boy and will further reveal more information about the Void Century we have been waiting to hear more about ever since the Ohara incident.

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@OPcom_info)

The upcoming revelations will also answer the question of why the current sea levels are rising all of a sudden. So, you don’t want to miss watching this episode and get spoiled further.

The latest episodes of the One Piece anime will be simulcast on Crunchyroll and Netflix. That said, let us know your predictions for One Piece Episode 1149 in the comments below.