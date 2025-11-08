Home » One Piece Episode 1149 Release Time and Date (Countdown Timer)

One Piece Episode 1149 Release Time and Date (Countdown Timer)

Ajith Kumar
Comments 0

Only seven to eight episodes are left in the Egghead arc of the One Piece anime, which is set to conclude this year. As seen in the previous episode, the production team has increased the number of chapters they adapt per episode. Thus, we are all in for a roller coaster ride unlike ever before. If you are waiting to know more about the truth of this world, first find out the exact release date and time of One Piece episode 1449 for your region here in our guide.

One Piece Episode 1149 Release Date and Time

Don’t worry about breaks anymore, as the Egghead arc is on its way to conclude this year. Thus, One Piece Episode 1149, titled “The Void Century – A Revelation About a Sinking World,” will be broadcast on November 9, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT (or 12:00 PM ET).

Also, here are the One Piece episode 1149 release dates and release times for select regions with different time zones:

  • Release time in the US: 9:00 AM PT on November 9, 2025
  • Release time in the UK: 5:00 PM BST on November 9, 2025
  • Release time in Australia: 3:00 AM AEST on November 10, 2025
  • Release time in the Philippines: 12:00 AM PHT on November 10, 2025
  • Release time in India: 09:30 PM IST on November 9, 2025

One Piece Episode 1149 Countdown Timer

Use our countdown timer here to stay on track with the release of the upcoming One Piece episode 1149 on anime streaming platforms:

Countdown to One Piece Episode 1149 Release Time
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

One Piece Episode 1149 is out now! Watch the latest episode on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

What to Expect from One Piece Episode 1149?

From now on, Dr. Vegapunk’s message to the world becomes the main focus of the anime. Earlier, the old scientist finally disclosed some information about Joy Boy and will further reveal more information about the Void Century we have been waiting to hear more about ever since the Ohara incident.

Vegapunk wondering about Void Century in One Piece anime
Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@OPcom_info)

The upcoming revelations will also answer the question of why the current sea levels are rising all of a sudden. So, you don’t want to miss watching this episode and get spoiled further.

The latest episodes of the One Piece anime will be simulcast on Crunchyroll and Netflix. That said, let us know your predictions for One Piece Episode 1149 in the comments below.

Related Articles
25 Highest Bounties in One Piece, Ranked (2025)
Ajith Kumar Sep 11, 2025
Is Kuma Dead or Alive in One Piece? Answered
Ajith Kumar May 7, 2025
Why Did York Betray Vegapunk in One Piece? Explained
Ajith Kumar Apr 15, 2025
Is Dr. Vegapunk Dead or Alive in One Piece? Answered
Ajith Kumar Dec 10, 2024
#Tags
#Anime#One Piece
Ajith Kumar

An entertainment writer with a passion for analyzing and sharing insights on movies, shows, and anime.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recommended Articles
    One Piece Chapter 1165 Recap: The God Valley Flashback Reaches Its End
    One Piece Chapter 1165 Recap: The God Valley Flashback Reaches Its End
    Author Ajith Kumar
    One Piece Chapter 1165: Marco the Phoenix's Father Revealed in God Valley and It's a Hilarious Wordplay by Oda
    One Piece Chapter 1165: Marco the Phoenix's Father Revealed in God Valley and It's a Hilarious Wordplay by Oda
    Author Ajith Kumar
    Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 10 Confirms Itadori Yuji Is Still Alive But Is Missing
    Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 10 Confirms Itadori Yuji Is Still Alive But Is Missing
    Author Ajith Kumar
    Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 10 Release Time and Date (Countdown Timer)
    Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 10 Release Time and Date (Countdown Timer)
    Author Ajith Kumar
    Frankenstein 2025 Ending Explained: Is Victor Frankenstein Alive?
    Frankenstein 2025 Ending Explained: Is Victor Frankenstein Alive?
    Author Aparna Ukil
    Frankenstein 2025 Review: Yet Another Masterpiece from Del Toro
    Frankenstein 2025 Review: Yet Another Masterpiece from Del Toro
    Author Aparna Ukil
    Does Frankenstein 2025 Has a Post-Credit Scene?
    Does Frankenstein 2025 Has a Post-Credit Scene?
    Author Aparna Ukil