One Piece Episode 1128 Release Date and Time (Countdown)

One Piece fans have been enjoying every minute of the latest episodes since the anime’s return. The anime is currently showcasing the thrilling Luffy vs Kizaru rematch. I have to admit that the Gear 5 battle scenes always look phenomenal in the anime compared to the manga. However, we are now reaching the climax of Luffy’s fight against Kizaru. So, to find out who’s the winner of this glorious battle, check out the exact release date and time of One Piece episode 1128.

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@ToeiAnimation)

In the previous episode, we enjoyed more of Luffy’s duel against Kizaru. Their rematch will come to an end as one of the most important characters, Saint Saturn, will make his way to Eggheaad island. The next episode, titled “The Nightmare Strikes – Warrior God of Science and Defense, Saint Saturn,” will mark the arrival of St. Saturn on Egghead Island.

If you are eager to witness Saturn’s powers, watch out for him in One Piece Episode 1128, which is confirmed to release on May 4, 2025, at 8:45 AM PT (11:45 AM EST).

Release time in the U.S: 8:45 AM PT on May 4, 2025

8:45 AM PT on May 4, 2025 Release time in the UK: 4:45 PM BST on May 4, 2025

4:45 PM BST on May 4, 2025 Release time in Australia: 2:45 AM AEST on May 5, 2025

2:45 AM AEST on May 5, 2025 Release time in the Philippines: 11:45 PM PHT on May 4, 2025

11:45 PM PHT on May 4, 2025 Release time in India: 09:15 PM IST on May 4, 2025

One Piece Episode 1128 Countdown

In case you couldn’t find your region above, here is a dedicated One Piece Episode 1128 countdown timer to not miss out on the arrival of St. Saturn:

One Piece Episode 1128 airs in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Episode 1128 is out now! Watch the latest episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix.

What to Expect from One Piece Episode 1128?

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@ToeiAnimation)

Luffy has got the upper hand against Kizaru after switching to Gear 5 form. The previous episode, 1127, showcased one of the best fights we have seen in the anime. It’s about to get even better in the next episode as this battle will reach its culmination point. Moreover, episode 1127 ended on a cliffhanger with Saturn preparing to leave. Now, this week’s episode title has given it away that the Warrior God of Science and Defense will strike the Egghead island.

Therefore, get ready for potentially one of the best One Piece episodes of 2025. The latest episodes of the One Piece anime are simulcast on Crunchyroll and Netflix. That said, what do you think St. Saturn is planning to do? Let us know in the comments below.