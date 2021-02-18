Microsoft has confirmed today that the next Windows 10 update has been dubbed Windows 10 21H1. It will start rolling out to users in Spring later this year and bring only minor feature upgrades in tow. Windows 10 21H1 will be servicing update, just like the previous Windows 10 20H2 update. It will primarily focus on quality-of-life improvements for the core OS and other business-oriented enhancements.

In an official blog post, Microsoft reveals Windows 10 21H1 will be a minor update because it doesn’t want to disrupt the user workflow. As we continue to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is looking to improve the current experience with the next build.

“The features we are releasing in this update are focused on the core experiences that customers have told us they’re relying on most right now,” mentioned John Cable, VP, Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery. Windows 21H1 will focus on improving three major features – security, remote access, and quality.

New Windows 10 21H1 Features

First up, Microsoft bolsters the security by adding multi-camera support to Windows Hello. This simply means you will be able to set an external camera, compatible with Windows Hello, as the default one. You can then use it over the built-in webcam to unlock your PC.

The Windows Defender Application Guard will also bring a number of performance improvements. It will help “optimize the document opening scenario times,” making the workflow smoother for professionals. Finally, both the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) and Group Policy Service (GPSVC) will gain support for remote work scenarios.

If you want to try out the Windows 10 21H1 update, you can sign up for the Windows 10 Insider program. Microsoft is rolling out the first 21H1 builds to users in the Beta channel, starting today. So, go ahead and check for updates for a smoother and more secure experience.