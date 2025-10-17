New Genshin Impact Hexenzirkel Preview Leaked Ahead of Official Reveal

Genshin Impact features a multitude of factions within its story’s lore, but none are as mysterious as the Hexenzirkel. The Hexenzirkel is a faction of mages, founded by Alice. Every mage in Hexenzirkel features a unique codename, keeping their complete identity hidden. Over the years, many of the mages have made an appearance in the story, albeit in a different form. With Nod-Krai finally set to reveal the Hexenzirkel as a faction, everyone has been expecting an official preview for them. Now, a Genshin Impact leak has surfaced, revealing that a Hexenzirkel preview is set to release tomorrow by Hoyoverse.

Hexenzirkel Faction Preview Scheduled for Tomorrow, Leaks Reveal

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

The new leak comes via Shiroha, revealing that a Hexenzirkel preview will be released tomorrow. The Hexenzirkel is expected to make a big appearance in Nod-Krai, particularly in the Luna III version. Genshin Impact Luna III will feature Durin, who is the latest member of the Hexenzirkel mages. With Hoyoverse revealing a Hexenzirkel preview before Luna II, it is likely due to Durin’s appearance in the Luna II Archon quest.

If the leaks are true, expect to see the new Hexenzirkel preview on Genshin Impact’s YouTube channel. Other than that, the trailer should also be posted on their other social handles, making it easier for you to watch it.

I personally expect a full rundown on the Hexenzirkel mages in Genshin Impact, including a reveal of all their members. So far, we know that the following mages are part of the Hexenzirkel faction:

Alice (part of the playable Nod-Krai characters)

Barbeloth

Nicole Reeyn (part of the playable Nod-Krai characters)

Octavia

Rhinedottir (currently merged with one of the Genshin Impact Shades)

Durin

Other than them, many other characters are also associated with Hexenzirkel, even if they are not their official members. These are Mona, Klee, Razor, Sucrose, and Fischl.

So, are you excited for the Genshin Impact Hexenzirkel preview for tomorrow? Let us know in the comments below.