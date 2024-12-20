Genshin Impact’s New Game Mode Allows Players to Create Their Own Gameplay Stages

Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream just ended and revealed a ton of new information about the upcoming version, alongside some unexpected news about future updates. The biggest reveal at the end of the livestream was the addition of a new creative mode in the future that will allow Genshin Impact players to create their own gameplay stages. This can be new puzzles, fights, or competitions. These gameplay stages can be played by other Genshin Impact players, either with their friends or strangers. Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/GenshinImpact, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

If you are having a hard time understanding this game mode, you can basically relate it to Fortnite Creative or a bit like Minecraft Worlds. A game like Genshin Impact with such a strong player count can definitely put such a game mode to good use and create infinite content for each other to enjoy. I look forward to the implementation of the new game mode from Genshin Impact, and hopefully, a similar game mode will also appear in the other Hoyoverse games in the near future.

Other than the new game mode announcement, the developers also shared their plans for the upcoming versions after Genshin 5.3, sharing the silhouette of seven upcoming characters. One of these characters is likely Iansan, as it matches her profile perfectly.

The future versions will also add Nod-Krai at some point, which is an area in Snezhnaya. The livestream also gave information on the three new characters for version 5.3, so check our Mavuika kit guide if you are excited for her. So, tell us what you think about these upcoming updates in Genshin Impact in the comments below.