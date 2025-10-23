Naoya Zenin Finally Appears in the Latest Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Teaser

Exciting times have begun for the Jujutsu Kaisen fans as the JJK: Execution compilation movie and the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s release are right around the corner. As we near the release of the Culling Game arc in the JJK anime, MAPPA Studios has been releasing new teasers and trailers for the promotion. Today, MAPPA Studios has released a new teaser for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 to crank up the excitement for the Culling Games arc in the JJK anime.

As you would know by this point, Yuta vs. Yuji is on the cards for the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen anime. A new JJK season 3 teaser featuring the battle between the two rising sorcerers has been released today. Moreover, the teaser also offers the first look at the most-awaited Naoya Zenin, along with fan-favorite characters such as Megumi and Sukuna. You can view the new 15-second teaser in the X post below:

If you are still not aware of who Naoya is, he is the cousin of Toji Fushiguro, Maki, and Mai Zenins. He will play a bigger role in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, so get ready to meet a vengeful and blood thirsty character from the Zenin family.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution will first premiere in Japan next month and will be released in the rest of the world in the following weeks. That said, are you excited to watch the new Jujutsu Kaisen movie and the third season next year? Let us know in the comments below.