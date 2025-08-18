My Hero Academia Final Season Gets a New Trailer Ahead of Premiere

2025 is truly going to be the end of the superhero era in anime, as My Hero Academia, the famous shonen series by Kohei Horikoshi, is concluding later this year. The battle shonen manga already ended last year, and now it’s time to bid farewell to the MHA anime, which has continued to entertain us for nearly a decade now. Earlier, the production staff unveiled that the final season of My Hero Academia will premiere on October 4, 2025, by revealing a new trailer.

As we gear up for MHA season 8, the production staff has released a second main trailer for the upcoming final season today. The new trailer encapsulates hero Deku’s journey, leading to the ultimate showdown of the series. You can watch the official trailer 2 of MHA season 8 below:

The final chapter is here. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON arrives October 4, only on @Crunchyroll. pic.twitter.com/C9XLX4LyO4 — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) August 17, 2025

Much like the previous trailer, the new one also teases the legendary battle between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki that fans have been waiting for. This is indeed the beginning of the end as the final clashes between Deku vs. Shigaraki and Armored All Might vs All For One will decide it all.

The new trailer also reveals the opening of the MHA final season, Revo by Pornograffitti (SME Records). No matter what, Deku won’t give up on Tomura. Will he be able to defeat the embodiment of destruction and free Shigaraki’s soul? We can’t wait to find out the outcome of the final war in the final season, starting October 4.

Having said that, what do you think about the quality of the visuals in the second trailer? Let us know in the comments below.