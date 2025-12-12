My Hero Academia Final Season Episode 11 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

After a decade with My Hero Academia, it’s time to bid farewell to our beloved superheroes. The Final Season of the My Hero Academia series is confirmed to end with Episode 11, which is airing this weekend. If you’re waiting to see our favorite heroes in action for one last time, check out the official release date and time of My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 11 for your region here.

When Is My Hero Academia Season 8 Final Episode Coming Out?

You can stream My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 11 on December 13, 2025, at 2:30 AM PT (or 5:30 AM ET) on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The final episode of My Hero Academia’s Season 8 is titled “My Hero Academia,” and everyone’s superhero tale is coming to an end in the upcoming episode.

Release time in the US: 2:30 AM PT on December 13, 2025

2:30 AM PT on December 13, 2025 Release time in the UK: 10:30 AM BST on December 13, 2025

10:30 AM BST on December 13, 2025 Release time in Australia: 7:30 AM AEST on December 13, 2025

7:30 AM AEST on December 13, 2025 Release time in the Philippines: 5:30 PM PHT on December 13, 2025

5:30 PM PHT on December 13, 2025 Release time in India: 3:00 PM IST on December 13, 2025

MHA Final Season Episode 11 Countdown Timer

Use our countdown timer to track the release of the final episode of the My Hero Academia series on anime streaming apps:

Countdown to MHA Season 8 Final Episode Release Time 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds MHA Season 8 Episode 11 is out now! Stream the finale of the MHA series on Crunchyroll or Netflix!

What to Expect from MHA Season 8 Episode 11?

The epilogue arc of My Hero Academia is all about the future of the rising heroes. The previous two episodes uncovered the aftermath of the Final War. In case you aren’t aware, the final episode will have a time skip, and we finally get to see the MHA stars as adults striving to become great heroes.

“It’s been eight years since Deku defeated All For One and inspired people to do something. This is the story of how we became the greatest heroes. And…”

Image Credit: Bones Film (via X/@heroaca_anime)

The highly anticipated finale of MHA will wrap up the tales of each superhero, but the main focus will, of course, be on Deku. Earlier, Deku stated that there are only embers of OFA left. Will Izuku continue as a hero or take on a different path to inspire the next generation of heroes? Find out in the upcoming final episode.

The latest episodes of My Hero Academia’s final season will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. That said, share your predictions for the final episode of MHA season 8 in the comments below.