Monopoly GO Monster Mash Season Brings KPop Demon Hunters and Ghostbusters

Monopoly GO is getting a supernatural makeover with its new Monster Mash season, bringing KPop Demon Hunters and Ghostbusters into the mobile game. The season begins September 23 and runs through November 25, with new events, collectibles, music, and multiplayer features arriving throughout the celebration.

The KPop Demon Hunters collab will bring HUNTR/X, the Saja Boys, and locations inspired by the film into Monopoly GO. Players can also hear HUNTR/X songs, including “Golden” and “How It’s Done” during the season. And of course, more Monopoly GO free dice links will be available with the new season.

KPop Demon Hunters and Ghostbusters Take Over Monopoly GO

But that’s not all. The KPop Demon Hunters crossover will appear across several Monopoly GO experiences. Players can race through Seoul and the Underworld in Racers. They can also build themed attractions with friends in Partners, and search for treasures during the HUNTR/X Treasures event.

Ghostbusters is also getting its own set of activities in Monopoly GO. Players can race around the rooftop of 550 Central Park West, build Ghostbusters attractions with friends, and search the franchise’s iconic Firehouse during a Treasures event.

Monster Mash also adds two new ways for players to interact with friends. Fill Up Your Luck-O-Lantern lets players collect candy around the board and share rewards with friends. The Trick-or-Treat lets two players compete in a quick dice duel.

Scopely is also bringing community creations into the game. Players previously shared designs and voted through the Monopoly GO Discord community, with winning ideas now appearing as official Tokens during the Monster Mash season.

The season will also feature a Community Gallery Sticker Set featuring spooky outfits created by players, alongside the previously voted Wishing Board.

Monster Mash introduces 25 new Sticker Sets in Monopoly GO through the Mystery Mansion Album, including dedicated sets based on KPop Demon Hunters and Ghostbusters. The season begins September 23 and runs until November 25.