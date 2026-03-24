Minecraft Tiny Takeover Release Time (Countdown Timer)

The wait is finally over as Mojang gears up to release the first game drop of the year 2026, Minecraft 26.1 Tiny Takeover. This update is going to remodel every baby mob in the game, including new textures, animations, and sounds for them. Players are all set to have fun exploring the world and see it come alive, hearing all the cute noises from the babies. Now, if you’re eagerly waiting for the right time to play this update, check this guide to find a helpful countdown timer and a brief about the new features.

The Tiny Takeover update is going to be released on March 24, 2026. While no official time has been announced by Mojang for the Minecraft 26.1 update, it will most likely follow the same release window as the previous drops. And that is around 8 AM PT. That said, here are the expected release timings for the major regions around the world:

United States (Pacific) : 8 AM PT on March 24

: 8 AM PT on March 24 United States (East) : 11 AM ET on March 24

: 11 AM ET on March 24 India : 8:30 PM IST on March 24

: 8:30 PM IST on March 24 Japan : 12 AM JST on March 25

: 12 AM JST on March 25 China : 11 PM CST on March 24

: 11 PM CST on March 24 Canada : 11 AM EST on March 24

: 11 AM EST on March 24 Italy : 4 PM CET on March 24

: 4 PM CET on March 24 Australia : 2 AM on March 25

: 2 AM on March 25 New Zealand: 4 AM NZST on March 25

Since the drop gets rolled out gradually, you might see the update on your Minecraft Launcher around these time zones.

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Minecraft Tiny Takeover Countdown Timer

Here is the Minecraft Tiny Takeover countdown timer, giving you an exact idea of how long you should wait for the update to go live. Bookmark and save this page to keep track of the release window.

Minecraft Tiny Takeover Drops In 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Tiny Takeover update is now live!

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/Beebom)

The Tiny Takeover drop focuses on making the small world of Minecraft feel alive and adorable. Alongside the quality-of-life improvements, you will now find unique models for all the baby mobs in Minecraft. Now, they will not have oversized heads with weird proportions. You will find the baby chickens having a yellow fluffy texture, the rabbits with new movement animations, baby pigs with new sounds, and more.

The Golden Dandelions are a new item that prevents baby mobs from growing up, and you can craft these using a regular dandelion and 8 gold nuggets. The name tags are now craftable using paper and any metal nugget. There is a new Minecraft copper trumpet sound that you can make using a note block and a copper block as well.

Apart from these, the lighting and performance enhancements are done to improve the gameplay. So, are you ready for the update, and have you checked out the new features for the upcoming Minecraft Chaos Cubed drop? Tell us in the comments below.