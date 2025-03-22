Home > News > Minecraft’s Next Drop ‘Spring to Life’ is Releasing on March 25

Minecraft’s Next Drop ‘Spring to Life’ is Releasing on March 25

Bipradeep Biswas
Comments 0
minecraft spring to life drop with players, cows, chickens, and more
In Short
  • Minecraft's next drop name, along with its release date, is finally here.
  • The new Minecraft Drop, Spring to Life, brings a boatload of features we saw in the previous snapshots.
  • Minecraft Spring to Life releases on March 25, 2025.

The time we were all waiting for is finally here. At the Minecraft Live 2025, Mojang has officially unveiled the name of the next Minecraft Drop. The next Minecraft Drop is called ‘Spring to Life.’ Packing a lot of upcoming features, the update is going to be expansive and amazing.

Spring to Life Releases in March 2025

Minecraft’s next Spring to Life update will be released on March 25, 2025. As the event is still going on, expect more features to be added here soon.

This is a developing story, and more details will be added soon. Stay tuned!

