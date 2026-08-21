Minecraft Dungeons 2 Gameplay Trailer Gives First Look at Combat, New Mobs, and More

Mojang has just dropped the Minecraft Dungeons 2 gameplay trailer showcasing a mysterious, new dimension called The Sift. The footage is around a minute and a half, displaying the dangerous enemies, explosive combat, and plenty of co-op opportunities in the upcoming action-RPG sequel.

The Minecraft Dungeons 2 trailer starts with the message, “Brave the Unknown,” and the scene quickly shifts to a group of four heroes travelling through a portal to reach the Sift. Here, they encounter some seemingly harmless creatures, but the atmosphere escalates into a hostile situation.

The biggest reveal in the trailer is the Sift dimension in Minecraft Dungeons 2. It looks distinctly different from the vanilla Minecraft world that you’re familiar with. Mojang describes the place as a strange and beautiful realm filled with powerful encounters that you have never faced before.

The trailer shows some brand-new Minecraft mobs as well. One of them is a four-legged cute creature with rabbit-like ears, but it has a mouth big enough to gobble your whole face instantly.

Then, we see some guards attacking the group on a bridge, and in the next scene, a brood of spiders surrounds them in no time as they explore the caves. The encounters become scarier when a group of Illagers ambushes the party in a ravine.

The Spear also gets its moment in the footage, giving a glimpse of the expanding weapon choices in the game. There are some useful enchantment options, as the trailer briefly shows the Frost Crescent 2, capable of freezing mobs for a short time.

The Minecraft Dungeons 2 trailer also highlights the game’s cooperative focus. Players can team up with friends, customize their equipment, and prepare themselves for some chaotic fights. Instead of mining blocks and building creative structures, Minecraft Dungeons 2 remains firmly focused on action, progression, and loot.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 launches September 29, 2026, on PC, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. So, have you purchased the Minecraft Dungeons 2 pre-order already? Tell us in the comments below.