Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 1 Introduces Dappled Forest Biomes, Poplar Trees, Abandoned Camps, and More

The next major update, the Minecraft 26.3 drop, has just released its first snapshot, and it adds plenty of Autumn aesthetics to the game. The Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 1 gives players some of their most-requested features, a separate Autumn biome called the Dappled Forest. It is filled with vibrant Poplar trees, Shelf Mushrooms, red shrubs, and a lot more. Alongside these, we have some new structures and building blocks to unleash the builder inside of you.

Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 1 Adds Dappled Forest Biome with Poplar Trees, Shelf Mushrooms, and More

The centerpiece of Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 1 is the all-new Dappled Forest biome, found near the colder regions of the Overworld. This is one of those Minecraft biomes that introduces a seasonal aesthetic, particularly an autumn-inspired atmosphere. Here, you would find Poplar trees that come in three leaf variants – red, orange, and yellow.

The Poplar trees also showcase the matching falling leaf particles, making the forest feel more alive. You can also collect Poplar Saplings, which can grow into any of the three tree variants. While the Poplar logs can be crafted into new Poplar wood sets for the builders.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

Alongside the red and brown mushrooms in Minecraft, there is now a new variant found in the Dappled Forest. Growing on the Poplar trees and logs are the Shelf Mushrooms, found in both small and large forms. Apart from using them in Minecraft stews, you can step on them to get a slightly bouncy effect.

The Dappled Forest biome also brings in some Red Shrubs, a decorative set of bushes that appear in small patches throughout the forest. You can spread them using the Bone Meal in Minecraft or use them in the composter to get some additional Bone Meal. One unique feature about these bushes is that if you place them elsewhere in the Minecraft Overworld, they still showcase the same color.

Abandoned Camps and New Building Blocks Expand Creativity in Minecraft 26.3

Beyond the new Dappled Forests, Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 1 brings in Abandoned Camps, a new structure type that you can find across a wide range of Overworld biomes. The best areas to look for them are in the regular forests, taigas, swamps, jungles, savannas, meadows, Cherry Groves, Pale Gardens, and so on.

Explorers can search these camps for chests and barrels containing some useful loot. The abandoned nature can touch a sense of mystery, and players can create stories based around these structures.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

Another major addition to the Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 1 is the Wool Stairs and Wool Slabs. These new block variants provide far more flexibility while creating roofs, furniture, interiors, and decorative structures. Other than that, if you want a colorful vibration-damping block set while dealing with the Minecraft Warden, you can use these wool slabs.

That is all about the new features in the Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 1. So, have you checked out the new features by downloading the latest Java snapshot on your Minecraft launcher? Tell us in the comments below.