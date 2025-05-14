Marvel’s Wonder Man TV Series Releases In December; New Details Revealed

2025 is packed with releases and reveals, and after keeping it a secret for quite some time, Marvel Studios has finally revealed some details regarding their upcoming Wonder Man series. This series will feature Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Wonder Man, marking his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The revelations I am referring to here were made during the Disney Upfront 2025 presentation, and without further ado, let’s dive into all the details we have at hand.

Image Credit: DFree / Shutterstock

Brad Winderbaum took the stage at Disney Upfront 2025 and revealed that Marvel Studios plans to release two live-action shows and two animated shows per year, and in 2025, the live-action shows are Wonder Man and Ironheart. During this presentation, it was also revealed that Wonder Man will have eight episodes, which will be at least 30 minutes long. While Marvel Studios has still not revealed the exact release date of Wonder Man, we do know that it will be released sometime in December 2025.

Wonder Man will be a new character introduced to the MCU. He will be played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

He mentioned on the stage that Marvel is trying to push more live-action shows on Disney+, focusing more on the ones that can potentially have more than one season.

Meanwhile, the first trailer for Ironheart will release today and the TV show will air on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.