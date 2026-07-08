Jubilee and The Hood Confirmed as Marvel Rivals Season 9’s New Heroes

Marvel Rivals Season 9 is launching later this week, and it’s finally time to meet the new heroes joining the roster. After keeping the players in the dark for weeks, NetEase officially revealed the new heroes for Marvel Rivals Season 9 in a brand-new trailer. Jubilee and The Hood are the new playable heroes arriving in Marvel Rivals Season 9.

Marvel Rivals Season 9 Trailer Introduces Jubilee and The Hood

NetEase Games has finally kicked off the marketing campaign for Marvel Rivals Season 9 today. The devs released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming season, revealing the new playable heroes in an ancient Egypt-inspired setting. Jubilee and The Hood have officially been confirmed to join the ever-expanding Marvel Rivals roster, just as the leaks suggested.

Surprisingly, Jubilee will join the game first as Marvel Rivals Season 9’s launch hero, while The Hood is set to debut in the mid-season update next month. The Hood steals the show in the latest Marvel Rivals Season 9 trailer, which you can watch below:

Jubilee’s character design is very reminiscent of another Strategist in the game, Luna Snow. Nevertheless, the firecracker sets herself apart with her explosive energy blasts. She becomes the 52nd hero to join the Marvel Rivals hero roster, with The Hood arriving next. If you are waiting to see Jubilee’s sparkling gameplay, a separate character trailer will be released tomorrow.

As expected, Jubilee will be a Strategist and get a fireworks-themed kit in Marvel Rivals Season 9. In contrast, The Hood’s abilities remain shrouded in mystery. But the leaks suggest that Mr. Parker Robbins will be an aggressive Vanguard battling with dual pistols and a sword. In addition, he is said to have cloning abilities and a demonic transformation.

If you are excited to play as the latest mutant in the game, Marvel Rivals Season 9 is slated to release on July 10, 2026, at 2 AM PDT (5 AM EDT). As always, NetEase Games has planned many exciting content for the game’s ninth season, which will be revealed later today. In the meantime, what do you think about the new Marvel Rivals Season 9 trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.