Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 Patch Notes: Rogue Hero, New Event and Skins

Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 is almost here, and as per usual, Netease has released a set of patch notes going over all the new additions and changes players can look forward to in the upcoming update. The headlines have been hogged by Rogue, the latest Hero to join the roster, as well as new events that continue the anniversary celebrations. Besides this, the devs have implemented fixes and optimizations across all platforms and addressed some pesky bugs. With all that said, here are the full patch notes for Marvel Rivals Season 5.5.

Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 Version 20251212 Patch Notes

The Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 update will go live on December 12, 2025, at 9 AM UTC. Since this is a major seasonal update, there will be an estimated downtime period of 2 hours.

New Hero

Image Credit: Netease

Rogue charms her way into Marvel Rivals!

New Story

New Rogue Lore – Forever Alone

New Event: Seeds of The Gardener

Image Credit: Netease

Complete missions to earn a FREE costume: Iron Man – Mark I!

Other rewards include Iron Fist’s Shenloong Champion costume, Captain America’s Capwolf costume, and more.

New System and New Content

1. Spectator System Improvements:

Added toggles for always displaying both teams’ banned heroes.

Added option to disable first-person spectator UI.

2. New Emote Additions: Added Rogue, Storm, Iron Man, Ultron, Mister Fantastic, and Spider-Man to the “Take a Seat” emote.

New In Store

1. Rogue – Savage South Bundle

2. Rocket Raccoon – Rocket of the Rafters Bundle

3. Rogue – Savage South Emoji Bundle

4. Rogue – Searing Heart

Available From: December 12th, 2025 at 09:00:00 (UTC)

Anniversary Events and Limited-Time Shop Adjustments

To celebrate the upcoming holidays and New Year, we’re extending the availability period for select anniversary events and store items:

1. Events:

a. Jeff’s Break Time

b. Van Dyne’s: Grand Opening

The above events are now available until January 1st, 2026, at 09:00:00 (UTC).

2. Store:

a. Magik – New Millennia Might Bundle

b. Doctor Strange – Bleeker Street Strut Bundle

c. Venom – Gummy Surprise Bundle

d. Blade – Restful Recovery Bundle

The above bundles are now available until January 2nd, 2026, at 02:00:00 (UTC).

Twitch Drops

As Season 5.5 kicks off, get ready for a new round of Twitch Drops. Simply accumulate the required viewing time to claim your rewards.

This round’s drops include the Iron Fist – Will of Galacta costume along with related bundle content.

Drops Period: December 12th, 2025, at 12:00:00 (UTC) to January 9th, 2026, at 09:00:00 (UTC)

Rank Adjustments

New Gold Tier Rank Reward:

Rogue – Queen’s Defense Costume

Fixes and Optimizations

All Platforms

1. MVP Mayhem Stats Showdown:

Squashed a bug in 18 VS. 18 Annihilation where MVPs in Career – History stats and in-match results didn’t always see eye-to-eye. The real champions now shine through, no illusions, just glory!

2. Voice Modulator Mishap:

Corrected abnormal voice changer intensity values in certain indoor locations. Your heroic banter is now as it should be!

Heroes

1. Grounded Flyers: Fixed a bug where, under certain special circumstances, flying heroes could sometimes be grounded for good after being shot down. Now, our airborne heroes and villains are cleared for takeoff!

2. Baton Blitz: Daredevil’s Devil’s Throw was dealing more bounces than even Matt Murdock could sense when targeting tightly-packed enemies. We’ve put a cap on his ricochets, now justice strikes the right number of times!

3. Gamma Glitches: In unstable network conditions, Hulk’s Incredible Leap could cause hit sounds to play without smashing out any damage. Now, Hulk’s leaps land with the force of a true Avenger; puny bugs no more!

4. Tempest Transparency: Occasionally, under special circumstances, after unleashing a Jeff-Nado, Storm’s view would lose some of its electrifying effects. The weather’s clear again; Storm’s vision is now as sharp as her lightning!

Console

1. Fixed frame rate drops caused by Galacta’s “Heart Hand” emote on the anniversary event main screen.

2. Fixed an issue where console users switching to PC could overwrite their voice chat settings.

And that wraps up the Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 patch notes. Are you excited for the latest update? Let us know in the comments.