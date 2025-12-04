Marvel Rivals December 4 Update Patch Notes: Anniversary Event Phase 2, Rivals Recap, and More

Marvel Rivals Season 5 has been ongoing with plenty of action, thanks to the new hero Gambit, who has been a key meta and turning lobbies into a chaotic battlefield. Furthermore, the new 18 v 18 Conquest mode is keeping the action alive as players battle in large teams to complete missions to unlock their Battle Pass rewards.

At the same time, several are grinding through missions to earn free units via the First Anniversary event and to also claim the free Jeff skin. While festivities are underway and Rivals Day is almost here, a new patch has arrived to celebrate the game in its full glory and to grant players even more free units. Here are the full patch notes.

The latest Marvel Rivals patch drops on December 4, 2025, at 9 AM UTC. This update will be deployed seamlessly, with no server downtime required! Simply log in after the update and jump right back into the action.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals Anniversary Celebration – Rivals’ Day 2025

Phase 2 of the festivities kicks off on December 4 at 9 AM UTC. Don’t miss out!

Event 1 – Van Dyne’s: Grand Opening

Limited Feature: Psylocke – Daring Daifuku Costume & Psylocke – Daring Daifuku Emoji!

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Grand Opening Deal: You could get it all for just 100 Units; or, if you’re really unlucky, it will still cost no more than 2,400 Units (was 2,500).

Sale Period: December 4 to December 18, 2025

Event 2 – Rivals’ Day Times Square Countdown!

Join the countdown to midnight on December 6, 2025, 12 AM UTC and celebrate with a spectacular fireworks display. Also earn 200 Units and the epic title Rivals’ Day 2025.

Note: Entering Times Square within 72 hours after the countdown ends will also allow you to claim these rewards.

Event 3 – Your Marvel Rivals Year in Review!

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Relive your epic journey over the past year with your exclusive Rivals Rewind report.

Available starting 12 AM UTC on December 6, 2025. Share your report to receive 200 Units!

Marvel Zombies

We’ve seen many rivals still challenging the Queen of the Dead day and night! Due to the mode’s popularity, Marvel Zombies will now end on January 16, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. Keep the fight going, heroes!

New In Store

Luna Snow – Cherry Delight Bundle

Psylocke – Daring Daifuku Custom Colors and Ultimate Ability VFX

Limited Time: December 5, 2025, at 2 AM UTC to January 2, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

Luna Snow – Cherry Delight Emoji Combo Bundle

Available From: December 5, 2025, at 2 AM UTC

Fixes and Optimizations

Anniversary Event – Rivals Assemble: We’ve made a few tweaks to help you rally your crew and complete the event more smoothly:

You can now open the Rivals Assemble event interface directly from Times Square.

Added a Quick Copy Friend UID option in the friend list’s menu, making it faster than ever to connect, coordinate, and collect rewards!

Hero Fixes

Portal Perplexity Problem: On rare occasions, some heroes firing at certain special angles when near portals could cause the attacks to mysteriously deal no damage. We’ve patched the loophole, no more phantom bullets slipping into the multiverse void!

On rare occasions, some heroes firing at certain special angles when near portals could cause the attacks to mysteriously deal no damage. We’ve patched the loophole, no more phantom bullets slipping into the multiverse void! Doctor Strange’s Sideways Shield: In rare cases, the Sorcerer Supreme’s Shield of the Seraphim decided to face the wrong direction, as if defending the wrong dimension entirely. We’ve restored its mystical bearings, now it guards exactly where the Master of the Mystic Arts intends.

In rare cases, the Sorcerer Supreme’s Shield of the Seraphim decided to face the wrong direction, as if defending the wrong dimension entirely. We’ve restored its mystical bearings, now it guards exactly where the Master of the Mystic Arts intends. Adam Warlock’s Replay Riddle: During a respawn at Rocket Raccoon’s B.R.B., if the beacon was destroyed mid-process, Adam sometimes found himself watching his own Past Lives KO replay… again. We’ve fixed the cosmic glitch, no more déjà vu from the edge of eternity.

During a respawn at Rocket Raccoon’s B.R.B., if the beacon was destroyed mid-process, Adam sometimes found himself watching his own Past Lives KO replay… again. We’ve fixed the cosmic glitch, no more déjà vu from the edge of eternity. Angela’s Standstill Stumble: Under unstable network conditions, Assassin’s Charge could leave her frozen in place, as if mid-battle meditation. We’ve unleashed her stride, the Asgardian huntress now sweeps across the battlefield without missing a beat, no matter the connection.

What do you think of the latest Rivals patch? Let us know in the comments below!