Marvel Rivals June 18 Patch Notes: New Swimsuit Skins, Summer Festival, Social Hub, and More

Marvel Rivals is kicking off the summer season with a bang by introducing a new summer festival in the game. The all-new summer festival features the new Marvel Rivals summer 2026 skins, events offering free units, a new social hub, and more. So, discover the complete Marvel Rivals patch notes for the June 18 update (version 20260618) right here.

Marvel Rivals Season 8.5‘s first content arrives on June 18, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. There is no server downtime. Update the game and jump back in to play with your squad.

That said, here are the Marvel Rivals patch notes for the June 18 update, which features the most-awaited summer skins, new social hub, etc:

Rivals Summer Festival Arrives!

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Even Earth’s Mightiest Heroes need a beach day! This summer, take a break from the Chronoverse clashes and join us at Hellfire Bay Beach for a refreshing, picture-perfect vacay! During your stay, complete festive events and exclusive missions to claim abundant FREE rewards, including Mister Fantastic – Fantastic Beach Bod costume, 2,500 Units, an exclusive Title, and more!

Massive New Social Hub: Hellfire Bay Beach

This week introduces an entirely new social map: Hellfire Bay Beach. You can access it via the Krakoan flower portal in Times Square or straight from the Rivals Summer Festival interface.

In this new hub, beyond just taking in the stunning scenery of the Krakoan beach, you can drink up some of Cyclops‘ X-Press Juice, enjoy Fishing, join the Tandem Tides event, take Summer Snapshots with friends, grab a Pym-ini Sandwich, and browse or purchase the brand-new Swimsuit Special costumes. Additionally, a new series of water traversal Emotes will let you play freely in the ocean, no Atlantean genetics required!

X-Press Juice

During the event, interact with Cyclops at the Hellfire Bay juice bar daily to drink his specially mixed fruit juices and claim a total of 1,500 limited-time Units.

Event Duration: June 18, 2026, 9 AM UTC to July 10, 2026, 9 AM UTC

Pop & Win ☆ Cross-Pool Promo

This week, Emma Frost‘s White Wave Queen Bundle and Doctor Strange’s Nautical Mystic Bundle will be available via the Pop & Win lucky draw. We’re introducing a brand-new balloon-popping UI and fresh animations! As always, you can secure one of these entire sets for as little as 100 Units, and no more than 2,400 Units.

Cross-Pool Promo: The two Pop & Win costume sets now offer a combined discount. Pop balloons in one prize pool, and the equivalent number of attempts in the other pool will be discounted by 50%. If luck is on your side, you could potentially walk away with both costume bundles for just 150 Units!

Event Duration: June 18, 2026, 9 AM UTC to July 16, 2026, 9 AM UTC.

New Event: Krakoan Reels

During the event, head to the pier to participate in Krakoan Reels. Namor might not approve, but it is time to test your reflexes! Seize the moment to reel in daily catches worthy of Atlantis, and exchange them for a FREE Costume and other lucrative rewards, including a Cloak and Dagger swimsuit costume.

Event Duration: June 18th, 2026, 9 AM UTC to July 30, 2026, 9 AM UTC

Summer Snapshot

There will be several fixed photo spots on the beach during the event. Channel your inner Peter Parker (the Daily Bugle pays top dollar for these!), complete photo check-ins, and share them to earn Unit rewards. You can take solo shots or pose together with your friends to preserve the beautiful memories of this summer forever.

Event Duration: June 18, 2026, 9 AM UTC to July 30th, 2026, 9 AM UTC

Tandem Tides

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Wave enjoyers, Assemble! Team up with friends to form a Tandem Tides squad. After connecting, whenever one person completes a mission, the co-op partner will earn the same number of Tandem Tides Points. Reach the milestones to claim 600 Units, Nameplates, Sprays, Titles, and more

Event Duration: June 18, 2026, 9 AM UTC to July 30, 2026, 9 AM UTC

New In Store

Emma Frost – White Wave Queen

Doctor Strange – Nautical Mystic ( Limited Time: June 18, 2026, 9 AM to July 16, 2026, 9 AM UTC )

) Emma Frost – White Wave Queen Chroma Caviar Black/Ravishing Red, Ultimate Ability VFX, and Customizable Parts

Doctor Strange – Nautical Mystic Chroma Magical Mint/Crimson Conjurer, Ultimate Ability VFX, and Customizable Parts

Cloak & Dagger – Coastal Couple Chroma Sapphire Splash/Sunset Shores, Ultimate Ability VFX, and Customizable Parts

Mister Fantastic – Fantastic Beach Bod Customizable Parts

Spider-Man – Coastal Wall-Crawler Customizable Parts

Black Panther & Storm – Head over Heels Emote Combo Bundle

Summer Vibes Emote Combo Bundle

We have added a new Customize option for Invisible Woman’s Azure Shade costume, allowing players to adjust her glasses, as in her MVP. All players who own this costume will automatically receive this new option.

Available From: June 18, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

We’ve added an MVP for Iron Fist’s Shenloong Champion costume. All players who own this costume can claim it for free in the Store.

Added a new Chroma (Shou-Lao’s Champion) for Iron Fist’s Shenloong Champion costume, now available in the Store.

The Season 5 event closely tied to Iron Fist’s Shenloong Champion costume, ‘Seeds of the Gardener’, will also return for a limited-time sale! Return

Event Duration: June 18, 2026, 9 AM UTC to July 2, 2026, 9 AM UTC

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

Doctor Strange’s Portal Problem: Fixed an issue where if Doctor Strange’s Pentagram of Farallah was opened within the area of Invisible Woman’s Ultimate Ability, players positioned with the portal sitting directly between them and the ultimate’s center would not receive the healing effect. The Sorcerer Supreme has realigned the mystic geometries, allowing healing flows to flow uninterrupted once more!

Doctor Strange’s Portal Problem: Fixed an issue where if Doctor Strange’s Pentagram of Farallah was opened within the area of Invisible Woman’s Ultimate Ability, players positioned with the portal sitting directly between them and the ultimate’s center would not receive the healing effect. The Sorcerer Supreme has realigned the mystic geometries, healing flows uninterrupted once more!

Fixed an issue where if Doctor Strange’s Pentagram of Farallah was opened within the area of Invisible Woman’s Ultimate Ability, players positioned with the portal sitting directly between them and the ultimate’s center would not receive the healing effect. The Sorcerer Supreme has realigned the mystic geometries, healing flows uninterrupted once more! Cyclops’ Craggy Conundrum: Fixed an issue where the secondary ground explosion from Cyclops’ Ultimate Ability would occasionally fail to damage targets standing behind barriers on uneven or rugged terrain. Scott Summers’ optic fury waits for no rock; there’s nowhere left to hide!

Fixed an issue where the secondary ground explosion from Cyclops’ Ultimate Ability would occasionally fail to damage targets standing behind barriers on uneven or rugged terrain. Scott Summers’ optic fury waits for no rock; there’s nowhere left to hide! Cyclops’ Optic Optimization: Enhanced the visual distinction of Cyclops’ ability effects, making it much easier to tell the difference between enemy optics and allied ones. Just another tactical adjustment from the leader of the X-Men!

Surprisingly, NetEase is releasing the new summer festival one day earlier than it was initially scheduled in the Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 roadmap. So, fans can hop into the game today, play the exciting events, and earn free units. That said, which summer skin are you getting today? Let us know in the comments below.