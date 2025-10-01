Marvel Rivals Finally Adds Cross Progression with Upcoming Season 4.5 Update

Marvel Rivals Season 4 has entered its final week, and its next major update, Season 4.5, is just over a week away from its release. The latest season brought Angela as a powerful Vanguard who quickly became a fan-favorite hero, thanks to her flying abilities, which quickly established her status as a meta throughout Season 4.

However, now that players wait for the arrival of Daredevil in Season 4.5, NetEase released their latest Dev Vision video revealing that the character will join the roster as a Duelist. Furthermore, the devs announced two new team-up abilities as well as the release date of the upcoming seasonal update, which will drop on October 10, 2025.

But what caught the eye of almost every Marvel Rivals player is that NetEase is finally adding one of the most requested features, Cross Progression, in the upcoming update.

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Brings Cross Progression as Experimental Feature

According to GuangGuang, Marvel Rivals Creative Director, Cross Progression has been the top priority for devs and has now been completed. While it’s still early for the feature to release in a wide rollout, NetEase will invite a small group of players to try out the feature and use it to gather feedback before fully launching for everyone in Season 5.

Image Credits: NetEase Games

Image Credits: NetEase Games

The players who will gain access to the feature will be selected at random, so you may turn out to be one of the lucky ones who will be able to enjoy Cross Progression in Season 4.5. To enable Cross Progression, you’ll need to head to the Other tab in Settings and head all the way down to Account. You’ll find an Account Linking option under Account, and upon pressing the Link Now button will open the menu to link your accounts for Cross Progression.

The services players will be able to link to their Marvel Rivals are as follows: LoadingBay, Steam, PlayStation, Epic Games, and Xbox. Players will be able to link their accounts from different platforms. Once you set a main character for one platform, you’ll use it across all linked accounts. Although you can switch your main character, there will be a cooldown between changes.

Furthermore, your rank and leaderboard position will remain separate for each platform. This means when you play on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, your Career battle stats and rank are tracked independently for each device.

What do you think of the upcoming Cross Progression feature in Marvel Rivals? Let us know in the comments below!