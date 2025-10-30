Marvel Rivals Brings Back Fan-Favorite Event with Free Skins and Units

- The Galacta's Gift event has officially returned in Marvel Rivals.
- Completing the event rewards players with a Costume Coin, which can be exchanged for a free skin.
- The event will stay active until November 14.
Marvel Rivals has embraced spooky season with open arms, releasing a full-fledged Zombies PvE mode as well as the Voyage to Astonish Event over the past two weeks. The devs are keeping the momentum going by bringing back a fan-favorite event that promises free skins to all those who participate.
Last seen back in May 2025, the Galacta’s Gift event is officially returning to Netease’s Hero Shooter. The core premise remains the same, barring a few new rewards that players are sure to appreciate.
Galacta’s Gift Event is Returning in Marvel Rivals
Aptly named Galacta’s Gift Vol. 2, the second coming of the event expands the collection of free skins players can pick from, while also offering in-game currency. The event arrives alongside the Marvel Rivals October 30 Update, and will remain active until November 14 at 1:59 AM PT (4:59 AM ET/8:59 AM UTC).
Just like the first event, you’ll need to complete specific missions every day in the Quick Play, Competitive, and Practice vs AI game modes. After every mission, you’ll unlock a reward tier, with the final level carrying the all-important Costume Coin. Here’s a look at the rewards present in the event:
- 300 Units
- 300 Unstable Molecules
- Halloween Nameplate
- 1 Costume Coin
After securing your coin, just head to the Store tab and into the ‘Exchange’ section. Here, you’ll find a wide variety of skins that can be redeemed using the Costume Coin. While a majority of the options remain the same as the original event, the devs have added 12 new costumes to the pool:
- Mantis – Flora Maiden
- Thor – Reborn from Ragnarok
- Groot – Carved Traveler
- Scarlett Witch – Chaos Gown
- Jeff The Land Shark – Cuddly Fuzzlefin
- Star Lord – Lion’s Mane
- Wolverine – Patch
- Hawkeye – Binary Arrow
- Storm – Symbiote Storm
- Thor – Worthy Waves
- Human Torch – Future Foundation
- Doctor Strange – Old Man Strange
