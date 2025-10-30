Marvel Rivals Brings Back Fan-Favorite Event with Free Skins and Units

Marvel Rivals has embraced spooky season with open arms, releasing a full-fledged Zombies PvE mode as well as the Voyage to Astonish Event over the past two weeks. The devs are keeping the momentum going by bringing back a fan-favorite event that promises free skins to all those who participate.

Last seen back in May 2025, the Galacta’s Gift event is officially returning to Netease’s Hero Shooter. The core premise remains the same, barring a few new rewards that players are sure to appreciate.

Galacta’s Gift Event is Returning in Marvel Rivals

Image Credit: Netease Games

Aptly named Galacta’s Gift Vol. 2, the second coming of the event expands the collection of free skins players can pick from, while also offering in-game currency. The event arrives alongside the Marvel Rivals October 30 Update, and will remain active until November 14 at 1:59 AM PT (4:59 AM ET/8:59 AM UTC).

Just like the first event, you’ll need to complete specific missions every day in the Quick Play, Competitive, and Practice vs AI game modes. After every mission, you’ll unlock a reward tier, with the final level carrying the all-important Costume Coin. Here’s a look at the rewards present in the event:

300 Units

300 Unstable Molecules

Halloween Nameplate

1 Costume Coin

After securing your coin, just head to the Store tab and into the ‘Exchange’ section. Here, you’ll find a wide variety of skins that can be redeemed using the Costume Coin. While a majority of the options remain the same as the original event, the devs have added 12 new costumes to the pool:

Mantis – Flora Maiden

– Flora Maiden Thor – Reborn from Ragnarok

– Reborn from Ragnarok Groot – Carved Traveler

– Carved Traveler Scarlett Witch – Chaos Gown

– Chaos Gown Jeff The Land Shark – Cuddly Fuzzlefin

– Cuddly Fuzzlefin Star Lord – Lion’s Mane

– Lion’s Mane Wolverine – Patch

– Patch Hawkeye – Binary Arrow

– Binary Arrow Storm – Symbiote Storm

– Symbiote Storm Thor – Worthy Waves

– Worthy Waves Human Torch – Future Foundation

– Future Foundation Doctor Strange – Old Man Strange

So, will you be completing the Galacta’s Gift Vol. 2 event? Let us know in the comments.