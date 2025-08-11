Lord of the Mysteries Anime Roadmap Revealed; 6 Seasons and a Final Movie Confirmed

Lord of the Mysteries, the Chinese animation series, finally premiered in the Summer of 2025 following years of anticipation. Eight episodes have aired so far, and they have already become one of the highest-rated anime episodes of the year. As you can see, this donghua series has been exploding in popularity in recent times and is rapidly building a strong fanbase. While we thought this widespread success would result in a LOTM anime season 2 renewal, Tencent and B.CMAY Pictures have surprised the fandom by revealing the complete timeline of the Lord of the Mysteries anime.

During the Tencent Video Anime Awards Annual Conference (2025), it was officially announced that the Lord of the Mysteries anime will have six seasons, concluding with a final movie that completes the adaptation of the web novel. The entire roadmap for the release of the upcoming seasons, special episodes, and the final movie of the Lord of Mysteries anime was also revealed, and it is as follows:

Lord of the Mysteries Special Episode 1: 2026

Lord of the Mysteries Season 2: 2027

Lord of the Mysteries Special Episode 2: 2029

Lord of the Mysteries Season 3: 2030

Lord of the Mysteries Season 4: 2032

Lord of the Mysteries Season 5: 2033

Lord of the Mysteries Season 6: 2034

Lord of the Mysteries Final Movie: The Fool Special: 2035

Additionally, Lord of the Mysteries season 2, scheduled for 2027, is confirmed to feature 30 episodes, whereas the first season consisted of a total of 13 episodes. If you are worried about the long break in between each season, two special episodes are airing during that time to keep the fans entertained.

As you can see, the production studios have full confidence in the Lord of the Mysteries anime series as they outlined a decade-long content plan and unveiled the complete release timeline to fans as well. The Lord of the Mysteries is a mega IP similar to One Piece. The LOTM franchise has already cemented its position as one of the best modern anime and will continue to soar with the upcoming installments.

That said, what do you think about the roadmap of the Lord of Mysteries anime? Let us know what you were hoping for from this franchise in the comments below.