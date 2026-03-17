Latest Fortnite Teaser Hints at New The Seven Weapon for Chapter 7 Season 2

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 inching closer with each passing day, players are constantly on the lookout for any hints about what the upcoming season will bring to the game. After the reveal of the return of the Foundation and the Ice King in a heated rivalry, the possibilities for new content like map changes and weapons are endless.

Now, Epic Games has revealed a brand new look at Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, featuring the central duo of the upcoming Fortnite season going head-to-head. While this was exciting in itself, keen-eyed players will notice that the key art features a brand-new yet familiar weapon, the Foundation’s Rifle, being put to use against the Ice King.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Key Art Confirms the Foundation’s Rifle Coming to the Game

Image Credit: Epic Games

The key art, shared by Fortnite on their official social media channels, features the Ice King and the Foundation, clad in their brand new looks from the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass, going at it in a brawl. However, the Foundation can be seen charging what’s clearly the Foundation’s Rift Rifle.

For those who don’t know, the Foundation’s Rift Rifle first made an appearance during the Chapter 2 finale Fortnite live event, with the Foundation using the weapon while saving Jones from the IO. Ever since then, the weapon has been awaited by fans, especially with how cool the concept around it is. Finally, it looks like Epic is ready to add it with Chapter 7 Season 2.

As of now, we don’t know how this weapon will function. It is possible that it retains its Rift-based abilities, becoming more of a utility-based weapon rather than straight-up damage. Additionally, the Rift abilities could remain exclusive to the Mythic or Exotic version of the new rifle. However, one thing is for sure: this new weapon, along with the Fortnite Seven Cluster Cannon, will pack a hell of a punch in the fight against the Dark Voyager and the Ice King in Chapter 7 Season 2.

Are you excited about the Foundation’s Rift Rifle finally coming to the game? Tell us in the comments below!