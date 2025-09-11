K-Pop Stars Aespa to Debut on Roblox as Host of Exclusive Fashion Event

Roblox has steadily grown into a hub for major collaborations. From an original One Piece experience to a Lady Gaga Q&A in Dress to Impress, the platform has hosted it all. Continuing that trend, K-pop girl group Aespa will headline an exclusive fashion show on Roblox. Here’s everything you need to know about the Aespa x Roblox Fashion Week collaboration.

What Is the Aespa Fashion Event on Roblox?

Aespa, known for their metaverse concept and hyperpop music, is bringing their signature style to Roblox. This will be the group’s first collaboration on Roblox. The exclusive fashion event will be inspired by their new mini album, Rich Man. The runway show will take place on the Blueberry Stage from September 12 to 14. Yes, the event is starting the same day as the Takeover event on Roblox. To participate, players must join The Block experience on Roblox.

As you expect, the event will feature exclusive in-game collections. The UGC will be designed by BLUEBERRY, SYAA, DIONCELLA, and AEMATTHEW. Fans can also participate in DJ sets, dance to tracks by Rich Man, and connect with other MYs during the event. A meet-and-greet with the group is also planned, with details to be announced. But that’s not all; there are freebies up for grabs too.

How to Get Aespa Free UGC in Roblox

Players who join the Aespa x Roblox Fashion Week event will have the chance to win free limited-time UGC items by attending and participating. To get the free UGC, players must attend the full Aespa performance on Roblox.

Roblox is also encouraging attendees to give a like to “The Block,” the hub where the event takes place, to unlock even more rewards during the collaboration. As per rumors, the free UGC that players can obtain by participating is a guitar.

The Aespa x Roblox Fashion Week will start on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 3:50 PM PT. So, are you participating in the event? Do tell us in the comments.