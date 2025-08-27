Jake Schreier’s X-Men Movie to Be Inspired by Thunderbolts*

Since Disney acquired Fox, there have been hints and open displays that the X-Men are soon coming to Marvel. With the X-Men movie set to be released as Marvel’s first introduction to the franchise, and the director of Thunderbolts directing the project, fans are sincerely hoping that the movie lives up to expectations. In a new update, it has come to light that Jake Schreier’s work on Thunderbolts will inspire the Marvel X-Men movie, and here’s everything to know about it.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Recently, Empire had a conversation with Jake Schreier, the director of Thunderbolts, who is in line to direct the upcoming X-Men movie for Marvel. During the interview, Jake talked about how things have started moving forward regarding the X-Men project.

Even though he can’t say much about the movie itself, he did tell them that working on Thunderbolts has given him deeper insight into how to work with a project where a team of individuals with distinct personalities is brought together. In his comment, Jake stated-

“I can’t say anything about it, but we’ve started work on X-Men, and that’s obviously very, very exciting. There are so many things that I didn’t know about before I started [Thunderbolts*]. The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes, and how, even though it’s more shooting days than I’ve ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff. By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, ‘Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better.’”

After talking about his experience with Thunderbolts*, Jake Schreier said that he has brought everything he learnt from the project to the X-Men movie. Now, all we need to do is wait and see if the magic he managed to create with Thunderbolts will be enhanced further in the X-Men movie, and do let us know your thoughts on this in the comment section.