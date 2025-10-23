HoYoverse’s Petit Planet Closed Beta ‘Coziness Test’ Arrives This November

HoYoverse is set to take players on a heartwarming journey across the stars with its new Cosmic Life Sim, Petit Planet. While players can’t wait to jump into the cozy world under the cosmos, a testing phase is starting soon. HoYoverse has announced that Petit Planet will begin its Closed Beta, known as the Coziness Test, on November 7, 2025.

The Closed Beta for Petit Planet will be available on PC and iOS. Players who wish to participate in the Coziness Test can sign up on the official Petit Planet site. Players can explore vibrant landscapes, fish in tranquil waters, cook experimental recipes, and share stories with their Neighbors.

The Coziness Test will also introduce social and multiplayer elements, allowing players to meet at the Galactic Bazaar. This will be an interstellar hub where players can chat, dance, and enjoy mini-games together. The bazaar will also feature co-op rhythm games and great melodies.

This marks HoYoverse’s debut entry in the life sim genre, after multiple masterpieces like nshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3rd, Tears of Themis, and Zenless Zone Zero. The game follows the theme “Weave Your Dreams Beneath the Stars.” Each world grows and transforms through Luca, a mysterious life force that fuels creativity and connection among its inhabitants.

Petit Planet aims to combine cozy living with social exploration. The theme of Petite Planet looks similar to popular games like Animal Crossing, but the social aspect gives it a fresh touch. The studio plans to expand its multi-platform development after the beta to build a community-driven experience where friendships shine beneath the stars.

Will you be playing the Petit Planet Closed Beta Coziness Test? Which features are you looking forward to? Do tell us in the comments.