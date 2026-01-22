PSA: Arknights Endfield Players Report PayPal Accounts Being Hacked After Launch Purchases

Arknights Endfield has finally released earlier today, and the game has been equally good and well-received as in the early beta. However, as with most games nowadays, it has become common for launch days to have problems.

Even though the game doesn’t have any issues at the moment, a more serious threat has happened instead. Multiple Arknights Endfield players have taken to Reddit to report their PayPal accounts getting hacked after making in-game purchases. Here is everything you need to know about what has happened and how Hypergryph is taking care of it.

Arknights Endfield Paypal Accounts Hacked During Launch

The Arknights Endfield Reddit has been filled with posts from players who are seeing unknown transactions happening on their PayPal accounts after making microtransactions on Arknights Endfield. According to reports, the PayPal payment channel has an exploit that is allowing others to hack into accounts of those making transactions in the game.

The exact method that the hackers are using is currently unknown, but it definitely has something to do with the PayPal payment method integration in the game. The developers of Arknight Endfield have also responded to this entire fiasco on X, acknowledging the issue and notifying players that the PayPal payment channel has been put under maintenance.

Image Credit: X

The post asks players to use other available payment channels to make purchases for the moment. However, what it doesn’t specify is how the players who have already lost their money will be reimbursed.

Hopefully, the Arknights Enfield PayPal issue will be fixed soon, and the victims of the hacking attack will get their lost assets back. The title appears to be a breakthrough gacha game that runs really well at launch.

It’s a shame that the game’s launch is getting dampened for something unrelated to the gameplay mechanics and performance. However, the importance of the issue cannot be undercut, as many have lost their entire PayPal wallet due to this problem.

So, did you face this Arknights Endfield PayPal issue as well? Let us know in the comments below.