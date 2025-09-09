Cyrene Release Date Confirmed In New Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Drip Marketing

Honkai Star Rail will be entering the final phases of the second Amphoreus chapter with the release of version 3.6. The crescendo is expected in version 3.7, the final update for the Amphoreus chapter. With the story reaching its end, Hoyoverse has finally decided to introduce Phainon‘s childhood friend and the Trailblazer’s close companion as a playable character. Cyrene has been confirmed as the next playable character in Honkai Star Rail 3.7, as revealed in the new drip marketing campaign.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@honkaistarrail)

Cyrene’s drip marketing has been shared by Hoyoverse, confirming her arrival in Honkai Star Rail 3.7 release. She will be a 5-star character of the Remembrance path and will have the Ice element.

Cyrene has been mentioned as the daughter of Aedes Elysiae, and we know that she was responsible for the repeated cycles of Amphoreus.

The playable form of Cyrene also shows her as a mature woman, starkly different from the child-like version we have seen so far in the game. With Cyrene finally becoming playable in her true form, the spell keeping Amphoreus in an everlasting cycle has likely ended.

Even though Zandar One Kuwabara has revealed the majority of the details behind the inception of Amphoreus, there are still some secrets left for us to uncover. We have yet to know about the reality of Aedes Elysiae and Cyrene’s existence. For someone like Cyrene to have the Amphoreus stuck in a repeated cycle, she has to have powers equal to those of an Emanator.

Hopefully, all of our questions will be answered alongside Cyrene’s release in Honkai Star Rail 3.7. So, are you excited for Cyrene’s release? Tell us your opinion about her real form in the comments below.