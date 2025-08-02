Home > News > Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Livestream Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Sanmay Chakrabarti
Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream date and time
Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/ @HonkaiStarRail)

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 is the next big step into the Amphoreus storyline. We can expect big reveals in the upcoming version, and it should start with the 3.5 livestream. Hoyoverse has already announced the date and time of the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream, so get ready to see Hysilens and Cerydra in action for the first time. Check out the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream date and time, alongside a countdown timer, so that you don’t get late for the broadcast.

What is the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Livestream Time?

Cerydra Honkai Star Rail
Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@HonkaiStarRail)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 will be streamed on August 2, 2025, at 07:30 PM CST (China Standard Time). The special broadcast will be streamed on Honkai Star Rail’s YouTube and Twitch channels simultaneously.

Check the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream time and date for your region from here:

  • New Delhi, India: 5:00 PM IST on August 02, 2025
  • Tokyo, Japan: 08:30 PM JST on August 02, 2025
  • California, USA: 04:30 AM PST on August 02, 2025
  • Beijing, China: 07:30 PM CST on August 02, 2025
  • Toronto, Canada: 07:30 AM on August 02, 2025
  • Rome, Italy: 01:30 PM CET on August 02, 2025
  • Melbourne, Australia: 10:30 PM on August 02, 2025
  • Auckland, New Zealand: 12:30 AM on August 03, 2025

Also, don’t forget that the livestream will release codes worth 300 Stellar Jades, which will be added to our Honkai Star Rail codes list.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Livestream Countdown

If your region is not listed above and you have trouble converting time zones, then simply check our countdown timer for HSR 3.5 livestream given here:

HSR 3.5 Livestream Countdown
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

The livestream should now be live on YouTube and Twitch! Enjoy!

What to Expect from Honkai Star Rail 3.5?

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 would start Chapter 2 of the Amphoreus saga. With the curtains being raised behind the Flame Reaver’s true identity and Phainon’s role in the story, we can expect some real answers about Lygus, Irontomb, and Amphoreus in 3.5. With so much set to happen in HSR 3.5, here is a quick overview of everything we can expect to see in the 3.5 special broadcast:

  • New character reveals — 5-star Hysilens and 5-star Cerydra
  • Reveal details about the new Trailblazing mission
  • Upcoming limited-time events
  • Other QoL changes and improvements

So, are you excited for the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream? Tell us what you are most looking forward to in the comment section below.

